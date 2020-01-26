On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Dutch Prime Minister apologized for the role of the government during World War II

Prime Minister Mark Rutte used his speech during the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Amsterdam on Sunday to apologize for the actions of the Dutch government during World War II.

“Now that the last survivors are still among us, I apologize on behalf of the government for what the government did back then,” said Rutte.

Due to the fact that so few survivors were still alive, Rutte said at the Nooit Meer Auschwitz Memorial in Amsterdam’s Wertheim Park:

“When a group of compatriots were expelled from a murderous regime and dehumanized, we failed,” he said. And while there was some resistance within the government, “too many Dutch officials were doing what the occupiers asked of them,” he said.

Rutte said he apologized for the knowledge that “no word can express something as big and terrible as the Holocaust”.

“It is up to us, the post-war generations, to continue to honor the dead by name,” said the Prime Minister.

The Netherlands are still struggling to deal with the way they dealt with Jews who returned home in 1945 and whose property and possessions were stolen or lost.

Few survivors

Only 35,000 of the country’s 140,000 Jewish population survived the war and 102,000 of the 107,000 deported to death camps were killed.

Those who returned found their homes and possessions taken, and many were presented with unpaid taxes and basic rent for their homes, scandals that are only now being finally dealt with.

In 2018, the Dutch state railway company NS announced that it would pay survivors and relatives of people who were transported to the extermination camps.

NS made a lot of money from the German occupiers by transporting Jews to Westerbork, the camp where people were held before they moved to Germany and Poland.

The Prime Minister’s apology was welcomed by Jewish groups and survivors. In 2012, Rutte said the cabinet saw no reason to apologize for the Dutch government’s stance towards Jews during World War II.

