On June 4th, the Icelandic Rockers Of Monsters and Men will play at Harrisburger Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG – The versatile Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men will perform at Harrisburger Riverfront Park on June 4th, along with Special Guest Gordi, according to Harrisburg University, who is launching the show.

The last two top 10 albums by ‘Fever Dream’, ‘Of Monsters’ and ‘Men’s’ touring for their third recently released album cemented the group as one of the most successful and exciting new alternative bands of the past, according to a press release Decade from school.

The band came on stage in 2011 when a Philadelphia radio station played a demo of the song “Little Talks”. The song became a huge hit, and Of Monsters and Men’s debut album, “My Head is an Animal,” followed quickly and went multi-platinum.

The band then toured and developed a live reputation at huge venues and major festivals. After these explosive first years, the band moved back to Iceland to do their follow-up “Beneath the Skin”.

Their second album catapulted them even more around the world, helped make Of Monsters and Men the first Icelandic band to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, and even brought them a cameo in Game of Season 6 in 2016 Thrones one.

Tickets for the show are available here.

