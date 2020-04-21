On line gatherings this evening from Steven Wilson, Jordan Rudess, Dave Bainbridge and a lot more

With the cancellation of nearly all live leisure owing to the the throughout the world Covid-19 outbreak quite a few bands and artists are turning to the Online to as an outlet for their creativeness and to entertain their fanbase.

We are bringing you everyday updates right here also on the Prog website, pointing you in the course of nearly anything that is prog-friendly, on a day by day basis (functioning with Chris Parkins’ Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what is actually heading on.

Marc Atkinson

The Riversea and Moon Halo singer will be live by using his Fb page at 8pm (BST) this night

Steven Wilson

Steven is the topic on Tim Burgess’ hottest listening get together on Twitter, in which he’ll be listening to and answering inquiries about 2015’s Hand. Are unable to. Erase. on his Twitter webpage at 9pm (BST).

Steven states: “A reminder that I will be collaborating in a quite distinctive listening bash with Tim Burgess on Twitter for my album Hand. Simply cannot. Erase. this Tuesday, 21st April at 9pm BST. Here’s how it is effective – begin listening to the album using your format of option and abide by the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty on Twitter – I will be sharing my very own feelings and insights into the building of the album during and making an attempt to remedy as a lot of issues in authentic time as I can. Make absolutely sure to also adhere to my Twitter to make certain you capture all of my tweets.”

Jordan Rudess

Aspiration Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with his piano mediation at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page.

Dave Bainbridge

The Lifesigns and Strawbs guitarist will be performing two spend-what-you-want 30 minute sets this night as part of Uncancelled Music Festival through the Stage It site tonight at 10 and 11pm (BST)

If you know of any forthcoming prog-helpful streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we will include you to our listings.

Keep risk-free, continue to be in and prog on