On line products and services available as Linn County closes most general public service services

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — As general public health and fitness and county leaders glance to cease the distribute of the Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 most Linn County facilities have been shut to the community, nevertheless, providers can still be accessed.

Contact information and facts for all County departments is obtainable at Linncounty.org.

Closures incorporate these County buildings:

Jean Oxley Linn County General public Support Center

Community Solutions Building – together with Possibilities of Linn County

Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Creating – with the exception of the Baby Progress Center as the Iowa Department of Human Companies is not recommending closure of childcare amenities at this time

Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services

Secondary Road Office

Wickiup Hill Finding out Heart

LIFTS – office environment is shut to the community having said that, routes are nonetheless functioning. Fares will be waived and the amount of riders will be minimal all through just about every route.

Exceptions:

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the Linn County Sheriff’s Business office will be open up to the public from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. These several hours might be modified as vital. Consumers are inspired to use on the net providers or contact ahead at 319-892-6100. Unexpected emergency companies will proceed by the Linn County Sheriff’s Business.

The Linn County Child Growth Heart will continue to be open as the Iowa Office of Human Solutions is not recommending closure of childcare facilities at this time.

Linn County Courthouse – usual functioning hours

Juvenile Justice Centre (Juvenile Courthouse) – ordinary operating hrs

Residence Taxes and Car or truck Registration

Inhabitants can fork out assets taxes and vehicle registrations on the web at IowaTaxandTags.org. There is also a drop box outdoors of the Community Service Heart at 935 2nd St. SW in Cedar Rapids in which payments can be deposited. Be certain to involve your speak to information and facts with the business you are dropping off so we may contact you with issues.

Election Expert services

Candidates for county and township workplaces may well keep on to file their nomination papers by means of the upcoming March 20 (Normal Election) and March 25 (Principal Election) filing deadlines by calling 319-892-5300, alternative 1 in advance or when they get there so that elections personnel may meet them at the doorway.

Voters may possibly go on to sign up to vote or update their registrations on line at LinnCounty.org or by printing, filling out, and mailing in a voter registration variety. People without the need of internet accessibility might contact Election personnel at 319-892-5300, selection 1 to request a paper variety.

Voters are inspired to request vote-by-mail absentee ballots for the Main Election. Election Products and services will before long be mailing ask for types to each individual active voter household in the county. Voter request types are also available at LinnCounty.org.

Voters may well perspective lists of candidates who have filed and come across other election-related information and facts at LinnCountyElections.org or by contacting 319-892-5300 solution 1.

Linn County proceeds to work with our partners to guarantee the health and fitness and basic safety of our neighborhood for the duration of this time. Linn County Community Well being (LCPH) is working closely with the Iowa Office of General public Wellbeing (IDPH), Centers for Illness Handle and Prevention (CDC), as well as nearby community and private companions in response to COVID-19, according to a news release.

Please take a look at Linn County’s website LinnCounty.org/COVID-19 for area updates and related info.

A public hotline has been founded for Iowans with concerns about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-469-2211.