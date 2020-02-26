‘on-my-block’-forged-&-much-more-netlflix-stars-aid-‘i-am-not-okay-with-this’-forged-at-collection-premiere

There had been so many Netflix stars at the premiere of I Am Not Okay With This at The London Resort on Tuesday night time (February 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The cast of On My Block – Sierra Capri, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, Jason Genao, and Brett Gray – all stepped out.

Other Netflix actors in attendance contain the cast of Outer Banks – Austin North, Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Rudy Pankow, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Lachlan Watson, Santa Clarita Food plan‘s Liv Hewson, 13 Good reasons Why‘s Anne Winters, and Dragons: Rescue Riders‘ voice actress Skai Jackson.

Also at the premiere had been Raven’s Residence‘s Sky Katz, Stargirl‘s Karan Brar, Jake Limited, Sophia‘s IT: Chapter Two co-stars Nicholas Hamilton and Jack Dylan Grazer, Lilia Buckingham, and Annie LeBlanc.

FYI: Rudy is wearing an H&M go well with with a Lagerfeld shirt. Skai is donning Jimmy Choo sneakers.

