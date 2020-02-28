‘On My Block’ Shares Period 3 Trailer – Watch Now!

On My Block is offering us the initially extended look at period a few!

Netflix just dropped the trailer for the show’s future 8-episode year and the stakes are about to get bigger than at any time!

The team imagined existence was about to return to what passes for typical in Freeridge, but they were being undoubtedly incredibly mistaken.

On My Block stars Sierra Capri, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Julio Macias.

Examine Far more: Jessica Marie reveals the most difficult component of taking part in Jasmine

The new period of On My Block premieres on March 11th on Netflix.

Check out the total On My Block trailer here…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q1OXsW-1XoY" width="500"></noscript>