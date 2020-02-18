[‘on-my-block’-unveils-season-3-first-search-pics-&-launch-day!]

On My Block year 3 is last but not least coming!!

The exhibit just introduced the March 11th premiere day with returning stars Sierra Capri, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Julio Macias.

Here’s the tagline for the new year: They believed daily life was about to return to what passes for standard in Freeridge, but the stakes just obtained even bigger.

The forthcoming new year will element 8, 30 moment episodes.

Before this year, Jessica opened up to JJJ about what to count on in year three. Be guaranteed to see what she said!

Look at out the release day movie announcement now!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/s7ODoHidsUE" width="500"></noscript>