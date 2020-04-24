On Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi will be communicating sarpans with video conferencing – News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with Sarpanches from across the country on Friday via video conferencing. Goodbye, the Prime Minister’s office said the interaction would take place at 11am.

“Today at 11am, PM @narendramodi will communicate with Sarpanchs from around the country through video conferencing. All Sarpanchis will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their homes, adhering to social distancing norms,” ​​a PMO tweet said. April is observed as Dan Panchayati Raj.

“Those Sarpanes who will share their views with Prime Minister @narendramodi will do so by joining an interaction at a Community Service Center close to them,” another PMO tweet said.

Those Sarpanians who will share their views with Prime Minister @narendramodi will do so by joining an interaction at a Joint Service Center close to them.

– PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2020

The prime minister said on Thursday that Panchayati Raj’s commitment to counteracting the coronavirus challenge is an inspiration to everyone in the fight against this crisis.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis regarding the coronavirus, which is a threat to all mankind. All countrymen are facing this crisis in a united way,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in a letter to Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday.

He also said that the government believed that a strong rural economy was the key to the development of the country and that his government was going ahead with Mahatma Gandhi’s thought that the soul of India was living in its villages.

Prime Minister Modi enumerated the measures taken by the government to strengthen the rural sector such as bringing the village under power and boosting digital connectivity to the last kilometer.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus