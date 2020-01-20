On photos: the grasshopper button is spreading across East Africa

% MINIFYHTML2b30542065f91d05c33cc7819f929d9011%

According to the authorities, a large outbreak of locusts is spreading in parts of East Africa and constitutes an “unprecedented, threatening threat to food safety in some of the most vulnerable countries in the world, depending on unusual weather conditions.

Approximately the length of a finger, insects fly together for millions and devour crops and force people in some areas to walk through them.

“An extremely dangerous increase, quot; in grasshopper activity has been reported in Kenya, the regional agency for East Africa reported this week. A swarm is 60 km long and 40 km wide in the northeast of the country,” said the Intergovernmental Development Authority (IGAD) in a statement.

The outbreak of desert locusts, considered the most dangerous lobster species, has also affected parts of Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea. Parts of South Sudan and Uganda could be the following, IGAD warned.

The outbreak worsens the poor food security situation in the region, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops destroyed.