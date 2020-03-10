On Pixar, lesbian representation is banned in some countries

BBC reports that Pixar’s latest movie Onward is banned in four countries in the Middle East. Why? There is a scene when Lena Wyeth’s character, Officer Specter, mentions his girlfriend’s child while Barley (Chris Pratt) and Ian (Tom Holland) are trying to trick the police and get rid of the problem using magic.

The idea of ​​a real Disney rendition is “flashy and you miss it”, but it’s there, and Officer Specter has been identified as Disney-Pixar’s first publicly gay character. ” Told different types, “I said, ‘Can I say the word girlfriend, what it is Great? ‘I was just like that,’ it sounds strange. ‘I think there’s a gay voice too, I think. I don’t think I’m saying ‘husband’, they were just, ‘Oh yeah, do it’. They were so cool and cool. And it ended up being something special. “

It is nice to hear that the filmmakers and studios supported this bit of characterization, but again we are getting the minimum, minimum of representation. Nevertheless, the photo was now banned in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia because of Officer Spector’s mention of his girlfriend. Russia is showing the movie, but the question has changed, changing “girlfriend” as “partner” and not mentioning the gender of Officer Specter.

It’s annoying and it’s a real shame. On the front, as a whole, there is a love in the voice of Officer Spector talking about the importance of the family and how incarnate it is in various forms, because it is his family. Officer Specter’s line includes “It’s not easy being a parent … My girlfriend’s daughter has pulled me hair, okay?” And… about it. This is just a simple, truthful statement about being a parent. It’s all about what families want to do for each other.

For 25 years, I’ve proudly announced that Inside Out is my favorite Pixar movie, as it is a grim story for a young girl. I have seen and felt the importance of telling these stories to the younger generation. There is more to the point that Pixar thinks about teaching kids a lesson about delaying adulthood, but there is something about Overworld that has stuck with me ever since I reviewed it.

A love letter from director Dan Scanlon to his older brother and the boys, inspired by their own father’s motivations when they were younger, focuses on Onward Ian and the Barley brother. Their father, Wilden Lightfoot, fell ill and died before Ian knew him. So, for Ian’s sixteenth birthday, he has left some magic for his sons, and in a world where magic is all but dead, the two go “bad” together to see their father for the last time.

What is important about the movie is not that Ian wants to meet his father, but it is he who realizes that he must find someone already in his life. Every time I thought I was okay and didn’t cry anymore, Onward found a way to bribe me in the gut. It’s not just about being a father and understanding what it means, it’s also more about the importance of the people you love in your life.

Cinema is banned because it doesn’t fit with your old philosophy because the film’s message limits the person who needs it, not about Officer Specter but about the whole family idea. Officer Specter, his girlfriend, and his child present to another family and they listen to the movie’s message. The front is about being there for those who love and need us in our lives.

A movie in the front that will stay long after you leave the theater, it is fun, it is heart warming, and most importantly, it is about loving and caring for each other and I think that is what everyone needs in 2021. It is sad and worrying to think that. Many people will not be able to see this picture because few are superstitious.

