On Saturday Night, the creatures return

This is what happened in the world of television on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. It is always east.

Top options

Live Saturday Night (NBC, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.): Well, it should be interesting. Like many other nightclubs, Saturday Night Live decided to return to the air this weekend, despite being in a very unusual shape. And what will they do? Definitely no idea.

A statement from NBC said the show would feature some sort of Weekly Update, as well as “other original content from ‘SNL’ members.” How long is the episode? I do not have any idea. What does “other original content” mean? I do not have any idea. Will it actually come alive, or should we just wait for a set of digital shorts? Will only Kate McKinnon make Justin Bieber 90 minutes? Probably not, but you can imagine a website.

We hope for at least a good sketch, zero examples of Alec Baldwin using Donald Trump like Donald Trump, and a great Dennis Perkins. The latter, at least, is guaranteed.

Permanent coverage

Star Wars: Clone Wars (Disney +, Friday, 3:01 p.m.).

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.)

For children

Celebrating music Coco (Disney +, Friday, 3:01 p.m.) :: Get ready to cry again in the “Remember Me” way. Hosted by Eva Longoria and Benjamin Bratt (one of the film’s sound actors), this special, 60-piece orchestra consists of many performers from the film’s soundtrack.

Wild cards

The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of the Bible (Life, Friday, 8 a.m., premiere): “Vocal performances are on the rise, but the story is the same as America’s young successes. Life, abuse, poverty and a rising battle, Black shows all of America’s vocal biopics, what to do with Ray, Love, and his acquaintance with Dorothy Dandridge. At the end of the film, the burning question is who was Mattie Moss? Where did he start his life and why did he call himself to do God’s work? The story of the Clark sisters can be confused, but Miss Mattie Moss Clark’s the story is as clear as a bell. ”Read the rest of Joelle Monique’s pre-weather research here.

Les Misérables (Amazon, Friday, 3:01 a.m., stream premiere): “(Ladge) Ly shares an immersive film, a crime drama that evokes the unrelated energy of Training Day and David Simon’s empathetic investigative spirit, more than a place and revolutionary spirit with Victor Hugo’s novel. Like Hugo, Ly, the screenwriter in the film, Jean Valjean broke the law to feed a child and determined the rest of his life to do so; centuries later, the people of Montfermeil around Paris were left with only bad choices, like Hugo’s famous hero. Read the rest of Allison Shoemaker’s 2020 Oscar nomination.

