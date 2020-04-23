On Showtime, “Homeland” Offers Farewell, While “Dreadful Penny” Marks Its Return: NPR

Critic David Bianculli says the two shows have well-deserved parallels with today’s world. Homeland’s final season was really unforgiving, while Penny Dreadful’s new season comes on a supernatural villain.







TERRY GROSS, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. On Showtime Sunday, one series of long-running drama, “Homeland,” is ending while another, “Penny Dreadful,” is returning after a long hiatus with convention and completely new attention. Our TV critic David Bianculli reviews them both.

DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: Don’t worry. I’m not going to reveal any spoilers about the finale of “Homeland,” the Showtime series that began nine years ago and presents its final episode this weekend. Based on an Israeli series, “Homeland” began as one show, featuring two characters – a troubled government agent named Carrie Mathison, played by Claire Danes, and an equally worried war veteran named Nicholas Brody, played by Damian. Lewis – similarly Unreliable story.

The unique brilliance of “Homeland,” when it began, was that it featured two main characters without revealing which of them should remain rooted for or against. That lasted for a few seasons, and then Carrie became the focal point of “Homeland,” along with her head mentor the spy Saul Berenson, played so superbly by Mandy Patinkin.

The story of this final season has not really gone away, with America on the brink of nuclear war with Pakistan. And the series is about to end the way it started – with two primary characters fighting for what they feel is right and with viewers torn about where to put their loyalty. This time alone, it’s not Carrie and Brody; is Carrie and Sawl. And as “Homeland” ends, it applies almost excessively to these times. This final story is all about facts and how to get to the truth and to believers among experts and politicians, with many, many lives hanging in the balance.

“Dreadful Penny,” which returns Sunday, immediately after “Homeland” ends, also has parallels to today, but only if you think about the bad as a virus, something that can spread exponentially and dangerously and from the smallest sources. The name “Dreadful Penny” comes from a popular 1 Penny pamphlet in Victorian, England – gruesome, fictional and true crime stories that looked like horror movies before there were movies. Sweeney Todd, the Fleet Street barber demonstration was one of the favorite characters out of fear of money.

John Logan, who wrote the clerks for Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” and “The Aviator” and, yes, for Tim Burton’s “Sweeney Todd,” created the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful” as a mashup of ‘horror stories. The series, which began in 2014 and lasted three seasons, found a way to make room for characters such as Dr. Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll, Dracula and Dorian Gray. He was fantastically imaginative and portrayed Eva Green in a scene that stole, thinned out the role. And now after four years of sleep, “Penny Dreadful” has come back. But like TV series like “Fargo” and “American Horror Story,” it’s back with a whole new setting and story and an almost new cast.

This new edition of “Penny Dreadful” is called “City Of Angels” and was founded in Los Angeles in 1938. It begins the way it did the first season of “True Detective,” with the discovery of a brutally charged murder scene. It is meant to spark racial tensions between whites and Chicanos, and there is a parallel plot involving the Nazis. Detectives on the case are played by Nathan Lane as the veteran and Daniel Zovatto as his new partner, the first Chicano detective on the LAPD.

The driver scene in “Penny Dreadful” is again a woman. This time it’s Natalie Dormer from “Game Of Thrones,” and here she plays a miserable village – a female demon who pushes the story into chaos by turning form into several different female forms and influencing events by manipulating bad people around her. As Michael Gladis’ chief assistant to a city councilor, for example, she urges both his admiration for dictators and his plans to build a highway that cuts right from a minority neighborhood and is likely to raise a revolt in a run.

(SOUNDBITE OF SHOW TV, “PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS”)

NATALIE DORMER: (Like Magda) You did a great job today. You are a strong man.

MICHAEL GLADIS: (Like Charles Townsend) Mussolini.

DORMER: (As Magda) Mussolini.

GLADIS: (Like Charles) Hitler, even. Now, there are peers who understand the judicious exercise of power.

DORMER: (As Magda) That’s right. Now you just have to stay the course and keep quiet. You organized the public hearings your necessary civic duty. You won. I take this first highway under construction and then start working on another one. Keep your transportation committee in front of you and center. Keep it in the papers.

GLADIS: (As Charles) Another highway?

DORMER: (As Magda) Maybe go through Bunker Hill.

GLADIS: (As Charles) That’s the color …

DORMER: (As Magda) No, sir. What is too much is real estate value filled junkies and junk whores (ph). Not when there is a highway.

GLADIS: (As Charles) What am I going to wear?

DORMER: (As Magda) It doesn’t matter.

BIANCULLI: Every role Natalie Dormer has inhabited here looks and looks completely different. As its influence spreads and evil like – well, like a pandemic. It’s the main reason to see this new “Penny Dreadful,” but it’s also nice to know that this particular breed of evil isn’t just miserable; it is fictitious.

GROSS: David Bianculli is a professor of TV and film studies at Rowan University in New Jersey. “Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels” returns Sunday on Showtime, the same night as the finale of the “Homeland” series.

