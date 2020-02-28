[on-silencing]

From TPM Reader XX …
A handful of ideas on the silencing:
Fauci has a ton of Congressional access and has for many years. He has lots of methods to get out a message.
Birx did some of her early study beneath Fauci. She also worked for Robert Redfield, the Director of CDC when she was at the Army and cleaned up soon after some problems he had there (glance up gp160 which include Jon Cohen’s reporting). She is also really politically adept and that’s why she ongoing in her placement in this Administration.
I suspect that Redfield has relied a whole lot on Fauci for the latest HIV elimination campaign. He is a weak website link in this article, a lab scientist who has not definitely worked in general public health.
The surgeon common was Pence’s director of overall health in Indiana. His department’s failures led to the HIV outbreak in Scott County Indiana (mainly a failure to discover a ton of new cases over numerous years in a small put), but that didn’t hurt his elevation in this Administration. I suspect Pence will lean on him to be a experience of Coronavirus, but unlike Scott County exactly where he turned neglect into a victory of sorts, the stakes will be better.