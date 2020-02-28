[on-silencing]

From TPM Reader XX …

A handful of ideas on the silencing:

Fauci has a ton of Congressional access and has for many years. He has lots of methods to get out a message.

Birx did some of her early study beneath Fauci. She also worked for Robert Redfield, the Director of CDC when she was at the Army and cleaned up soon after some problems he had there (glance up gp160 which include Jon Cohen’s reporting). She is also really politically adept and that’s why she ongoing in her placement in this Administration.