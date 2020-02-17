[on-star-trek:-picard,-previous-buddies-make-new-allies]

Photo: Trae Patton (CBS Interactive)

I’m not confident what to make of the Picard we’re seeing in Picard. It’s been a couple years considering that I’ve viewed much Next Gen, but I cannot help pondering there is a gap concerning the way Picard is now, and the way he when was, which I’m struggling to reconcile. To an extent, I feel this hole is intentional. Substantially of what we’ve viewed in these to start with four episodes has been a commentary on the way Picard looms in the well-liked consciousness (a figure of compassionate, benevolent authority) and the way this kind of an effect can fail to live up to its have normal. And however, I can’t shake the feeling that we’re lacking some piece of the puzzle to clarify how then became now, anything more complicated than only “time.”

It may just be a issue of a diverse viewpoint from a distinctive imaginative crew than the authentic collection, but viewing “Absolute Candor,” I found myself wishing for a flashback that would clarify just what designed Picard give up so entirely in the ten years and change since he resigned. Obviously the failure of Starfleet (and the Federation) to stay up to his ideals plays a big section in that improve, and I really don’t definitely want or want each and every episode to open up with a 14-a long time-back flashback. But even though I assistance the intricate criticisms of the way Starfleet’s lofty ambitions are generally at odds with its politics (a thing which has been with the franchise practically from the begin), I’m not guaranteed I concur that Picard himself should be so extensively deconstructed.



“Candor” finds him at his most effective and his worst, diverting the ship’s system to make a speedy vacation to Vashti, the former Romulan Relocation hub which has since fallen into… properly, let us say “disrepair.” Seemingly Picard had no idea of how undesirable things experienced gotten—which once again, I have a difficult time with. I get that the prognosis he received before in the season could have substantial affect on his self-management and conduct, but I’m even now not positive that it will make feeling for him to have so fully and completely dissociated himself from the rescue energy (and its fallout) when items went awry. And I really do not remember Picard becoming stupid ahead of. There’s a stage of presumptive idealism managing as a result of this version of the character which is at the same time infuriating and endearing, but it infantalizes him in a way that I’m not certain I absolutely take.



But I have used 3 paragraphs on that already, and this is a fairly superior episode, with its major plot focusing on Picard looking at how bad things have gotten on Vashti, searching for assist from an previous mate, and getting a new badass in his life: Elnor, a Romulan fighter who grew up in an purchase of warrior nuns. (The episode title arrives from the path the nuns abide by, the Way of Complete Candor, which is naturally at odds with very significantly almost everything Romulan lifestyle is about.) The entry opens with a different flashback, showing Picard checking out Vashti when matters had been likely nicely, and developing his mentorship with youthful Elnor (he reads The Three Musketeers to him). Then the Mars attack occurs, and Picard leaves the earth, apparently hardly ever to return once again right up until present day, when he’s made the decision he demands the warrior nuns’ assist to rescue Soji.



Like every thing close to Picard’s quest, this feels slightly less than-baked (though simultaneously about-spelled out), but it is possible to handwave it away as him wanting to revisit the put right after obtaining a loss of life sentence from his health care provider. His stubbornness is in complete effect during, listening to the fears of the other men and women on the ship and far more or much less disregarding them tearing down a “Romulans Only” indication and kicking off a swordfight in the method and when Elnor decapitates a Romulan to help save Picard, the admiral is furious, insisting that Elnor swear to obey his orders from then on. Picard’s steadfast motivation to what he thinks is right has a selected quixotic excellent to it—less horribly misguided than the original Knight of the Woeful Countenance, but the same ability to each inspire and amuse. I consider “Candor,” which was scripted by Michael Chabon, manages to walk the line effectively more than enough, demonstrating each the methods Picard’s arrogance can direct into issues, and the explanation why individuals would however pick out to adhere to him in any case, even if I feel the character’s obvious deficiency of self-consciousness is troubling.



In the meantime, again at the Borg cube… Yeah, these scenes still aren’t functioning for me. Narek’s initiatives to seduce Soji by means of flooring-sliding are adorable plenty of (though it’s possible not pretty as emotionally fulfilling as the rating seems to believe they are), and I appreciate that he’s earning an hard work to unsettle her by poking holes into her backstory, but there is no true stress here. At this point, the only way to make the romantic relationship interesting would be for Narek to be acquiring precise inner thoughts for his goal, and although I wouldn’t be surprised if items went in that course, I would not seriously imagine it as everything a lot more than a narrative usefulness. Soji is great but not much a lot more than that, and we know little to nothing at all about Narek beyond the truth that he’s a spy and his sister is rigorous.



Nicely, “intense” is 1 word for it. I built a remark past 7 days about acquiring incestual vibes off of Narek and Narissa’s scene together, but I assumed it was just a weird quirk of chemistry involving the actors. This 7 days, the show both doubles down on the inference or just decides to steer into the skid Narissa wakes Narek up in bed, mocks him for his romance with their concentrate on, and then chokes him until eventually he calls Soji “the Destroyer.” It is at the same time off-placing and laborous, operating in cliches without any commentary or try to subvert them, and it is the third time we have found this fundamental discussion prior to. We get it. Narissa is not pleased with Narek’s benefits. The show’s insistence on producing confident we look at back in on the Borg cube every 7 days is top to padded, repetitive composing, and all the creepy-attractive antics of Evil Romulan Sister isn’t going to transform that.



Thankfully, Picard’s storyline requires most of the emphasis, and although it also leans on familiar strategies, it’s perfectly-executed, and builds to an fascinating summary. And an remarkable cliffhanger as well. I have been waiting for Seven of 9 to clearly show up for a though, and Jeri Ryan’s name in the opening credits of the episode a lot more or significantly less spoiled the surprise. But that doesn’t necessarily mean her arrival in the last scene wasn’t welcome. The Borg are obviously likely to be relevant this season—it’s about time the Picard side of the exhibit last but not least started out to catch up.



