On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth publishes a speech to the nation

In a rare speech to the nation, Queen Elizabeth plans to urge the British to take up the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing on the wisdom of her decades as a British head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis.

The 93-year-old monarch is expected to acknowledge the suffering that many families have experienced as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, which has infected over 42,000 people in the UK and killed at least 4,313. It will try to lift the spirits and offer hope to the country in times of need.

“I am speaking to you in what I know is an increasingly challenging time,” he said, according to the extracts released before the observations sent on Sunday evening. “A moment of disturbance in the life of our country; a disturbance that has caused pain to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily life of all of us”.

The queen sends annual Christmas messages but has given an address like this only on three previous occasions. He gave speeches after the death of the queen mother in 2002, before the funeral of Diana, princess of Wales in 1997, and at the time of the first Gulf War in 1991.

In this March 9 photo, Queen Elizabeth arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. In a rare speech to the nation on Sunday, he plans to urge the British to face the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth / The Associated Press file)

Self-discipline and good humor

The queen will praise the beloved British national health service and others in essential services, along with some 750,000 people who have volunteered to help the most vulnerable.

“I hope everyone in the years to come will be proud of how they responded to this challenge,” he said. “Those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as everyone else.”

“That the attributes of self-discipline, resoluteness of good humor and sentiment of companions still characterize this country,” he said, according to the extracts.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Prince’s Clarence House office reported on March 25, 2020 that the 71-year-old showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and self-insulated himself on a royal estate in Scotland. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / The Associated Press)

The crisis hit the queen close to home. His son and 71-year-old heir to the throne, Prince Charles, had a mild case of illness. She herself left London, the epicenter of the outbreak of Great Britain, and settled in her home in Windsor with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Both the monarch and her 98-year-old husband are among the over 70s to whom the British government has advised to stay home for 12 weeks.

The address was recorded in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. The location was chosen specifically because it allowed sufficient space between the monarch and the person of the camera, who wore personal protective equipment.

Leadership expert James O’Rourke of the University of Notre Dame said the monarch’s remarks could not have come too soon. With Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffering from the virus itself, the queen offers a message of continuity to a country in a state of blockade.

“The British have not faced such sad circumstances since the darkest days of World War II, with the Blitz and mass evacuation in Dunkirk in 1940,” he said. “Now, more than ever, the people of the United Kingdom must have someone to answer to, someone they can trust the word.”