On that day, February 11th: Nelson Mandela released from prison

South African leader Nelson Mandela (C) and his wife Winnie (R) waved to the crowd of followers on June 25, 1990. On February 11, 1990, Mandela was released after 27 years in prison. File photo by Martin Jeong / UPI | Stock Photo

On February 11, 1929, a lateran treaty signed in Italy recognized the sovereignty of the Vatican City. File photo by Stefano Spaziani / UPI | Stock Photo

Queen Elizabeth II of England welcomes students and alumni to the College of William and Mary’s Wren Building in Williamsburg, Virginia on May 4, 2007. On February 11, 1993, British Prime Minister John Major declared Queen Elizabeth II to be paying income tax on her personal income and subject to capital and inheritance taxes. File photo of Rodney Lamkey / UPI | Stock Photo

The singer Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

February 11 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1858 the French farmer Bernadette Soubirous said that the Virgin Mary had appeared in Lourdes.

In 1929, a lateran treaty signed in Italy recognized the sovereignty of the Vatican City.

In 1929, 18-year-old “Tomboy” Miss Bobbi Trout broke three world records in aviation.

In 1941, Glenn Miller’s Chattanooga Choo Choo was awarded the first gold record for the sale of 1 million copies.

UPI file photo

In 1965, US and South Vietnamese aircraft made their first bombing raid on North Vietnam.

In 1970 Japan launched a satellite, Ohsumi, into space after the Soviet Union, the United States and France.

In 1990 Nelson Mandela, leader of the movement to end South African apartheid, was released after 27 years in prison.

In 1993, British Prime Minister John Major stated that Queen Elizabeth II would pay income taxes on her personal income, as well as capital and inheritance taxes.

In 2006, American adventurer Steve Fossett broke the solo flight record when he landed near Bournemouth, England, after taking off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida four days earlier.

A long, bitter political struggle in Zimbabwe was apparently settled in 2009 when President Robert Mugabe swore in opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai as prime minister.

File photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI

In 2011, Hosni Mubarak resigned after almost 30 years as President of Egypt and, after 18 days of massive, often violent protests that killed more than 800 people, bowed to strong public pressure to resign. The 82-year-old Mubarak ceded power to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

In 2012, Whitney Houston, an American pop star who sold millions of albums and starred in films, was found dead in a hotel room in Beverly Hills, California. The Los Angeles coroner said the 48-year-old entertainer died of accidental drowning in her bathtub, but cocaine and heart disease also played a role.

In 2014, an Algerian Hercules C-130 military plane crashed into a mountain in eastern Algeria and killed 77 people, including civilians. There was a survivor, a soldier.

In 2016, the last four remaining armed occupiers of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon surrendered after a 41-day standoff in which one died.

In 2018, a passenger plane with 71 people on board crashed after taking off from a Moscow airport and killed everyone on board.

Photo courtesy of the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency