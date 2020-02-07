On that day, February 7th: Senate votes in committee on Watergate investigation

On February 7, 1973, the United States Senate approved the establishment of a committee to investigate an intrusion into the democratic headquarters at the Washington Watergate complex. File photo of Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

Sisters Lia Huber (L) and Yehudith Barnea (R) 80, who survived the “Mengele Twins” of the Holocaust, will be viewing photographs at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem on January 24. You and other Holocaust victims were tried out by Josef Mengele, the so-called angel of death, who died on February 7, 1979. Photo by Debbie Hill / UPI | Stock Photo

Jean Bertrand Aristide, President of Haiti, speaks in New York City on September 26, 2003, for the 58th session of the United Nations General Assembly. On February 7, 1991, he was inaugurated as the first democratically elected president in Haiti in 186 years. File photo of Ezio Petersen / UPI | Stock Photo

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev waves through the open window of his limousine as he drives through downtown Washington DC on June 1, 1990. On February 7, Gorbachev issued a series of reforms and the Communist Party gave its 70-year political monopoly on power in the Soviet Union. File photo by Bruce Young / UPI | Stock Photo

February 7 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1497 the vanity bonfire took place in Florence, Italy, when followers of Girolamo Savonarola burned thousands of books, art and cosmetics.

In 1940 the British railways were nationalized.

The Beatles first came to the USA in 1964 and immediately triggered a wave of “Beatlemania”.

In 1973, the US Senate approved the establishment of a committee to investigate an intrusion into the democratic headquarters at Washington’s Watergate complex.

In 1979 Josef Mengele, the so-called National Socialist “Angel of Death”, who carried out medical experiments on victims of the Holocaust, died. His death – caused by a stroke while swimming in Brazil – was only revealed in 1985.

In 1984, US astronauts Bruce McCandless and Robert Stewart made the first unconnected spacewalks. McCandless was the first to float freely in space, powered by a nitrogen-powered “jetpack” after leaving the Shuttle Challenger.

File photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI

In 1990, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev issued a series of reforms and the Communist Party gave up its 70-year monopoly on political power in the Soviet Union.

In 1991, Jean-Bertrand Aristide was inaugurated as the first democratically elected president in Haiti in 186 years.

The European Union was founded in 1992 when the Maastricht Treaty was signed.

In 1995 the mastermind of the New York World Trade Center, Ramzi Ahmed Yousef, was arrested in Pakistan. He was sentenced to life in 1998.

King Hussein of Jordan died of cancer in 1999 at the age of 63. Hussein ruled Jordan for 46 years. Crown Prince Abdullah succeeded his father as king.

UPI file photo

In 2009, the deadliest bushfire series in Australian history claimed more than 200 lives, destroyed nearly 2,000 homes, and burned at least 1.1 million acres in the state of Victoria.

In 2019, the Philippines reported a measles outbreak in the capital, Manila, after the number of cases increased by 550 percent.