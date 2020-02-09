On that day, February 9, Joseph McCarthy warns of Communists in the State Department

Portrait of the United States Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., Taken in 1954. McCarthy accused the US State Department of being Communist, triggering the notorious “McCarthy era” on February 9, 1950. File Photo / UPI

US Army 164th Infantry troops rest in Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands in November 1942. On February 9, 1943, the Allies recaptured Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands from the Japanese. File photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy.

Proponents of a free Lithuania gather on June 2, 1990 at the Capitol to demand freedom for the Baltic state. On February 9, 1991, the Lithuanians voted overwhelmingly to leave the Soviet Union. File photo by Richard Tomkins / UPI | Stock Photo

The USS Greeneville is in the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Dry Dock No. 1 for damage assessment and remediation following a collision at sea with the Japanese fishing vessel Ehime Maru on February 9, 2001. File photo courtesy of the US Navy | Stock Photo

The Space Shuttle Atlantis “flies” on September 3, 2013 in its new home in the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in the Kennedy Space Center, Florida. On February 9, 2008, Atlantis delivered a European-made science laboratory worth $ 2 billion to the International Space Station doubling its weightless research capacity. File photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell / UPI | Stock Photo

February 9 (UPI) – On this date in history:

After no presidential candidate won the required majority in 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams as the sixth president of the United States.

In 1900, the solid silver trophy known as the Davis Cup was first advertised for the competition when American colleague Dwight Filley Davis challenged British tennis players to compete against his Harvard team.

In 1943, the Allies recaptured Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands from the Japanese in an important strategic victory in World War II.

In 1950, US Senator Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.) Accused the US State Department of being attacked by communists, triggering the infamous “McCarthy era”. The State Department denied the allegation the next day.

In 1964, The Beatles appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show. An estimated 73 million people watched.

In 1971, Satchel Paige became the first Negro League player to be elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

In 1984, Soviet President Yuri Andropov died at the age of 69, 15 months in power.

In 1991, the majority of Lithuanians voted to leave the Soviet Union.

In 2001, the submarine USS Greeneville collided with the Ehime Maru, a Japanese fishing school boat, off the coast of Oahu in Hawaii during a surface drilling. Nine people on the fishing vessel were killed. There were four students among the victims.

In 2008, the U.S. Space Shuttle Atlantis delivered a $ 2 billion science laboratory made in Europe to the International Space Station.

In 2010, US President Barack Obama signed a memorandum to set up a federal task force to combat child obesity.

In 2013, Afzal Guru was executed in New Delhi, who, according to the authorities, was the thought leader in a 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament. Seven people were killed.

In 2019, Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts made her application for the 2020 presidency official.

