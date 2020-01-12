On that day, January 12, the magnitude 7 earthquake in Haiti resulted in at least 100,000 deaths

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1912, industrialist Andrew Carnegie joined the antitrust view of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who today testified before the Stanley Committee against plans to dissolve President Taft’s trust.

In 1919, UP correspondent John Graudenz was arrested by German troops on the way to the site of an attack in Berlin and later released.

In 1921 Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected first commissioner for Major League Baseball.

In 1932, Hattie Caraway, D-Ark., Was the first woman to be elected for a full term as United States Senator.

In 1943, the United States Department of War announced that standard Frankfurters would be replaced with “victory sausages” in World War II, which consisted of a mixture of meat and soy flour.

In 1986, US representative Bill Nelson, D-Fla., Traveled to space with the Columbia shuttle.

In 1994, US President Bill Clinton asked Attorney General Janet Reno to appoint an independent attorney to investigate the Whitewater Land Deal affair in which he and the First Lady were involved. Reno calls New York lawyer Robert Fiske.

In 2003, Bee Gees’ 53-year-old Maurice Gibb died of complications from an intestinal block.

In 2006, about 350 people were killed by a pounding crowd during a pilgrimage to Mecca at the entrance to the Jamarat Bridge in Mina, Saudi Arabia.

In 2010, a magnitude 7 earthquake hit Haiti and its capital Port-au-Prince catastrophically and killed at least 100,000 people. The massive quake paralyzed the island state’s already tense infrastructure and triggered a cholera outbreak that would kill thousands in the next few years.

In 2013, a bus in Nepal hit a pole on the roadside and fell 700 feet down a slope. Authorities said the accident killed at least 30 people and injured many others.

In 2014, six world powers (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States) and Iran agreed on a plan to restrict Iran’s nuclear operations in return for easing some economic sanctions. US Secretary of State John Kerry said: “We have taken a crucial, significant step forward to achieve a verifiable resolution that will keep Iran from receiving a nuclear weapon.”

In 2016, 10 people died and 15 were injured in a bomb attack near the historic Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

In 2017, President Barack Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden with the Medal of Freedom. The visibly moved Biden said to the President: “Mr. President, I am indebted to you, I am indebted to your friendship.”

