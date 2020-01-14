On that day, January 14: Fire aboard USS Enterprise kills 27

On January 14, 1969, a series of explosions aboard the USS Enterprise nuclear aircraft carrier off Hawaii killed 27 men. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

George Wallace, Governor of Alabama, was sworn in in June 1963 when he prevented two black students from enrolling in the all-white University of Alabama. UPI File Photo | Stock Photo

United States President Barack Obama (R) meets with President Otto Perez Molina (C) from Guatemala and President Salvador Sanchez Ceren (L) from El Salvador in the cabinet room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 14, 2012 Molina was sworn in as President of Guatemala. File photo of Alex Wong / UPI | Stock Photo

On January 14, 1954, Marilyn Monroe married baseball star Joe DiMaggio. The two would get divorced less than a year later. UPI file photo | Stock Photo

January 14 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1794, Dr. Jesse Bennett of Edom, Virginia, through the first successful caesarean section.

In 1907, more than 1,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Kingston, Jamaica.

In 1935, a semi-official vote as part of the Saarland referendum showed that almost 80 percent were in favor of reunification with Germany. A victory for Adolf Hitler and National Socialism.

In 1943, US President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opened a 10-day strategy conference on World War II in Casablanca, Morocco.

NBC’s Today premiered in 1952. It was the program that started today’s format of the morning news program.

In 1953, Josip Broz Tito was elected President of Yugoslavia. He would serve until May 1980.

President Gerald Ford (L) bends over to a conversation with Josip Broz Tito, President of Yugoslavia in Belgrade, during the state meal on August 3, 1975 during his official visit to the country. UPI file photo

In 1954, Marilyn Monroe married baseball star Joe DiMaggio. The two would get divorced less than a year later.

George Wallace was inaugurated as Governor of Alabama in 1963 and promised his followers: “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!”

In 1969, 27 men were killed in an explosion series on board the USS Enterprise nuclear aircraft carrier off Hawaii.

In 1993, David Letterman accepted a multi-million dollar deal to broadcast his late night talk show to CBS after his NBC contract ended in August.

File photo by Mike Theiler / UPI

In 2005, a U.S. Army Reservist, Spc. Charles Graner was sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing inmates in the notorious Iraqi Abu Ghraib prison. Graner, who said he had no regrets, was released from prison after 6 1/2 years.

In 2007, Saddam Hussein’s half-brother and the judge, who approved the murder of 148 Shiite men and boys in 1982, were executed by hanging in Baghdad. Saddam was hanged two weeks earlier.

In 2011, anti-government protesters forced the overthrow of Tunisian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.

In 2019, a report showed that Americans died for the first time in history from accidental overdose of opioids rather than from a car accident.