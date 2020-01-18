On that day, January 18, DC Mayor Marion Barry was arrested on charges of narcotics

Columbia District Mayor Marion Barry talks to people outside the courtroom during the lunch break during his ongoing trial on July 17, 1990. On January 18, 1990, the authorities in Washington, DC, arrested Barry for narcotics after he was caught smoking cigarettes by a woman who agreed to register him for a reduced sentence on an earlier charge. File photo by Bruce Young / UPI | Stock Photo

On January 18, 1919, a peace conference began after the First World War, which led to the establishment of the international peacekeeping organization, the League of Nations. Photo courtesy of the United Nations

Michael Jackson (R), the “King of Pop”, and Lisa Marie Presley hold hands in Los Angeles in April 1995. The two filed for divorce from singer Michael Jackson after 20 months of marriage. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 18 (UPI) – On this date in history:

James Cook was the first European to reach the Hawaiian Islands in 1778. He called them the sandwich islands.

In 1871, Wilhelm of Prussia was declared the first German emperor.

In 1919, world leaders gathered in Paris to begin a peace conference after the end of the First World War. President Woodrow Wilson used the negotiations to advance his idea of ​​an international peacekeeping organization, the League of Nations.

In 1935, a further 98 people were sentenced, 19 to prison and 79 to exile for playing a role in the murder of Sergei Kirov when Josef Stalin ruled unchallenged across Soviet Russia.

When President Lyndon Johnson prepared for the peaceful transfer of power in 1969, he trusted in the story that his records of public services would serve as an appropriate legacy.

In 1983 the International Olympic Committee returned Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals to his family. They had been withdrawn because Thorpe had played professional baseball. He won gold medals in pentathlon and decathlon in 1912.

In 1990, the authorities in Washington, DC, arrested Mayor Marion Barry for narcotics allegation after he was caught on camera smoking crack cocaine by a woman who agreed to arrest him in exchange for a reduced sentence on a previous charge was.

In 1996, Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, filed for divorce from singer Michael Jackson after 20 months of marriage.

In 1997, the Norwegian Borge Ousland completed a 1,675-mile hike through the Antarctic. It was the first time that someone had crossed the continent alone.

The Venezuelan legislature voted in 2007 for President Hugo Chavez to rule by decree for 18 months.

In 2010 Mehmet Ali Agca, who was shot by Pope John Paul II in 1981 and later forgiven by the Pope, was released from a Turkish prison.

In 2011, a suicide bomber detonated his vest loaded with explosives at a group of police recruits in Tikrit, Iraq, killing at least 60 people and injuring 150 others.

In 2013, Algerian forces liberated more than 600 hostages held by militant Islamists in a gas plant in In Amenas.

In 2017, NOAA and NASA announced that 2016 was the hottest year in modern history, the third year in a row that this record had been broken.

In 2018, hours after the test run unveiling, a new life-saving drone in Australia helped rescue two teenagers struggling with heavy surf off the coast of New South Wales.