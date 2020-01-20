On that day, January 20, the FDR was inaugurated for the fourth, last term

Franklin D. Roosevelt took the oath of office at his fourth inauguration on January 20, 1945 in the White House. Photo courtesy of the FDR Library

January 20 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1265, the British House of Commons, which became the model for parliamentary bodies, met for the first time.

In 1783, representatives of the United States and Great Britain signed a preliminary “cessation of hostility” that ended the struggles in the War of Independence.

In 1801, John Marshall was appointed Chief Justice of the United States.

In 1892, the first officially recognized basketball game was played at the YMCA gym in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In 1936 Edward Albert, Prince of Wales, was officially appointed King Edward VIII.

In 1937, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt took the oath of office for his second term. It was the first day of inauguration on January 20, a result of the 20th amendment.

In 1961, John Fitzgerald Kennedy began his presidency with opening ceremonies on the newly renovated Eastern Front of the Capitol.

In 1981, 52 American hostages were released from Iran after 444 days in captivity.

In 1981 Ronald Reagan took the oath of office to become the 40th President of the United States.

In 1989, George H.W. Bush took the oath of office to become the 41st President of the United States.

In 1991, Iraq launched rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia and televised what Iraqi officials identified as seven captured Allied planes, including three Americans.

In 1993, Oscar winner Audrey Hepburn died of cancer in her home in Switzerland. She was 63 years old.

In 1993, Bill Clinton took the oath of office to become the 42nd President of the United States.

In 1996, Yasser Arafat was elected President of the Palestinian Authority with 88 percent of the vote.

In 2001, George W. Bush took the oath of office to become the 43rd President of the United States.

In 2006, Lawrence Franklin, a former State Department analyst and Iranian expert, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for disclosing classified information to Israel and two pro-Israeli lobbyists. The sentence was later reduced to parole and 10 months in prison.

In 2007, U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) was the first former first lady to enter the US presidency when she applied for the 2008 Democratic nomination.

In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States and the nation’s first African American executive.

In 2010, senior Hamas commander Mahmoud al-Mabhouh was murdered in his hotel room when he was in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2011, U.S. and local law enforcement officers arrested more than 100 suspected gangsters from seven families in New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

In 2017 Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the 45th President of the United States. He was the first to hold the title without previous military or political experience.

In 2019, the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints and won the NFC championship. The New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and won the AFC championship.