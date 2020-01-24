On that day, January 24th, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall dies

On January 24, 1993, Thurgood Marshall, the retired Supreme Court Justice of the United States, died at the age of 84

January 24 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1848 gold was discovered in John Sutter’s mill near Sacramento. The discovery triggered the great gold rush of 1849.

In 1908, Robert Baden-Powell, a general of the British Army, organized the first scout troop in England.

In 1916, the US Supreme Court ruled that income tax was constitutional.

In 1939, 20 divisions of General Francisco Franco’s fascist armies shattered the line of defense of Llobregat west of Barcelona and approached the most important city in Spain.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy denied that the United States had planned to provide air protection for the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba, an indictment brought up by anti-Castro refugee leaders, including Antonio de Varona, vice president of the Cuban Revolutionary Council, but later withdrawn.

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill died in 1965 at the age of 90.

In 1984 Apple’s Macintosh computer was launched. Price tag: $ 2,495.

In 1993, the retired US Supreme Court, Thurgood Marshall, who was the first African American to serve in the country’s highest court, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 84.

In 2008, Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi resigned after losing a vote of confidence in the Senate.

In 2011, 37 people were killed and more than 170 injured in a suicide bombing at the international arrival gate of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

In 2013, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced US citizen David Coleman Headley to 35 years in prison for his role in a 2008 terrorist attack that killed 160 people in Mumbai.

In 2018, a Michigan judge sentenced former U.S. team gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to up to 175 years in prison for abusing 168 women and girls.

