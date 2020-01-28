On the 11th day after the older woman disappeared, the family asked for help

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Due to a lack of contacts and without technical assistance, police officers and family members go public to find a missing older woman in Sebring.

“I just hope someone will find her somehow,” said Fred Becker as he suppressed the tears and clutched a photo of him and his wife, Margaret “Helen” Becker. “She never had no enemies. She was a very kind woman. She could start a conversation with everyone. “

His 42-year-old wife was last seen at a shopping center in Sebring on the evening of January 17. It’s a short 10-15 minute drive from the square to the Beckers’ house.

She left the CVS at Southgate Plaza on US 27 at 4:48 p.m. a prescription after collection.

“One person who interacted with her in the store said that she was somewhat confused but was not diagnosed with cognitive problems,” said Scott Dressel, information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:05 p.m., she saw her buying bananas in the Publix at the same mall.

“We don’t know what she did in the 77 minutes in between. There are a lot of shops in this square. We are trying to determine if she chose one of them, but at the moment we have no indication of where she is spent, ”said Dressel.

According to Dressel, the surveillance video shows Becker rather unsafe in the supermarket.

When she left Publix, there was no sign of Becker.

“Usually your cell phone and Onstar breadcrumbs drop off and we couldn’t find any,” said Dressel.

Military operations at the nearby Avon Park Air Force Bombardment Center may have interfered with Becker’s GPS signal, officials said.

The authorities do not suspect a bad game.

Becker drove a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with the Ohio brand number HOB8214.

“Something – please call. You’re welcome. We just need a few pointers, ”said Sheri Becker Unger, Margaret Becker’s stepdaughter. “We don’t know which way to go. We’re ready to host search parties, we’re ready to do whatever we can, but we just have no direction.”

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office asks the public for help finding Becker or her truck.

“If, while driving, you see where it looks like a car has left the road and driven into the forest, or if it looks like there was an accident, give us a call and let us know” said Dressel.

Highlands County detectives can be reached by phone at 863-402-7200 or by email at detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

