On the 60th anniversary, Japan and the United States welcome the security pact that Trump described as unfair

Japan and the United States praised Friday’s decades-long security treaty, which is the foundation of their alliance, but which President Donald Trump has criticized as “unfair” and unbalanced.

Comments from the top diplomatic representatives of both countries marked the 60th anniversary of the current treaty, which was first signed in 1951 and revised in 1960 by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s grandfather, then chairman Nobusuke Kishi.

“While honoring the achievements of the past 60 years, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to strengthening the alliance and upholding our shared values ​​and principles for the future,” said a joint statement by Secretary of State Toshimitsu Motegi and Secretary of Defense Taro Kono and the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Esper.

The treaty obliges the United States to defend Japan, which, under its constitution, has waived the right to wage war after the Second World War. In return, Japan provides military bases that Washington uses to project power deep into Asia.

Kishi had to resign after a huge public outcry from Japanese critics who feared the pact would plunge their country into conflict.

In line with his long-held view that Japan is a defensive freelancer, Trump said at a press conference in Japan last June that the treaty was “unfair” and needed to be changed at a time when China was using its regional military muscles and straining the north Korea is pursuing nuclear and missile programs.

Since taking office in 2012, Abe has increased Japan’s defense spending by 10 percent after years of decline. In a historic change in 2014, his government reinterpreted the constitution so that Japanese troops could fight abroad for the first time since World War II.

But public caution to put troops at risk and fears of involvement in US-led wars have hampered Abe’s efforts to revise pacifist Article 9 of the post-war constitution.

Article 9, when taken literally, prohibits maintaining a standing military, but has been interpreted to allow armed forces for self-defense.

While generally supporting the alliance, Japanese voters remain concerned about the involvement in US-led conflicts. A recent poll by the Kyodo news agency found that 58.4 percent opposed Tokyo’s decision to deploy forces to the Middle East to ensure the security of merchant ships.

The Trump administration has also urged Japan to pay more for U.S. forces stationed in the country. Under a 2015 agreement, Japan committed to increasing spending on U.S. forces stationed there by 1.4 percent over the following five years, to an average of 189.3 billion yen a year.