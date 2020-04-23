Tim Burgess has announced a special edition of his Twitter listening series with a scared Rabbit.

Burgess has worked her way through classic albums along with the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Libertines, Pulp, Shame with the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

On May 10, when two years have passed since the release of scared rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, Burgess will host a “just a song” party where fans can listen to a classic 2008 album.

“In memory of Scott, we will listen to ‘North Fighting the Bodies of a Frightened Rabbit,'” he stated. “No tweets from me, no ideas. Just songs. Join us. “

In addition, announcing the audition, Burgess urged supporters to donate to “Tiny Changes”, a charity founded in the name of Hutchison.

Tiny Changes is named after the lyrics of the song “Head Rolls Off”, and Burgess also once again shared footage of how he joined Brother Scott, the frightened Bunny-drummer Grant, and Billy Kennedy, to portray the song at the 2018 Belladrum Festival, which scared Rabbit was to perform at.

Last year, NME spoke with Scott Hutchison’s closest friends and staff about the legacy he left behind.

“The lyrics that Scott wrote about things that happen to every person on the planet,” said his brother Grant. “It’s a sensitive thing that people can understand. There’s not much that is an abstract concept.”

Other upcoming travel parties with Tim Berges come from Foals talking through “Holy Fire” 2013 and IDLES, which will release both full-length albums next month.

