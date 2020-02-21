[On the edge: Australia’s wildlife crisis | Australia]

%MINIFYHTML40b7859fedd04416a7692685a1efb86e11%

Crucial Programs

101 east

Australia Wildlife Emergency

101 East meets the initial responders preserving Australia’s wildlife from the country’s worst forest fires.

Australia, Wild animals, Setting

China: masking the contagion of the coronavirus

How the coronavirus outbreak in China became a message nightmare. In addition, the kidnapped bookseller of Hong Kong.

Media, coronavirus outbreak, China

Al Jazeera Correspondent

Fascism in the family

A particular seem at the Mussolini routine and how Italy may be adopting the fascist ideologies that most imagine were long gone without end.

The excessive ideal, Italy, Background

Showcased Documentaries

A rock and a challenging place: What is it like to dwell in Jerusalem?

The inhabitants of Jerusalem of a few religions share their existence tales and thoughts about the past, present and future of the metropolis.

Jerusalem, Palestine, Israeli-Palestinian conflict