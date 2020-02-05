On the eve of accusation of accusation, Trump uses the state of the union as a straw talk

Encouraged by an impending acquittal in his accusation process, a sputtering start to the Democratic caucuses and rising approval numbers, US President Donald Trump gave an exciting state of the union on Tuesday based on his base.

The vote may have been ceremonial and civil in the corridors of the Capitol, but it was certainly less in the house, culminating in a strike by various democratic legislators and House President Pelosi who tore Trump’s speech and later labeled it as a “manifest of errors.”

While the state of union addresses is supposed to unite the nation and encourage supporters, Trump’s speech tipped to the latter while he even avoided a wink at his accusation.

“It really was a campaign speech,” said Meena Bose, executive dean for government policy and public service at Hofstra University in New York State. “It is consistent with the kind of turbulent times we are in. I believe that dichotomy can be a bridge too far in 2020.”

Here is a look at a few important themes that have emerged.

VIEW | Speaker Nancy Pelosi cannot hide her contempt and tears a copy of Trump’s state from the union address:

At the end of the speech, the President of the Nancy Pelosi House donates a copy of the state of the Donald Trump trade union. 00:07

Economy

Trump had a lot to brag about: unemployment in the US is at a low of 50 years, wages are rising and the stock market is booming. But economists warn that there are a few shades of gray in Trump’s “handcuff.”

The reductions in corporate income tax that took place two years ago have provided a tax incentive and job growth, but they have not encouraged companies to invest. At 2.1 percent last quarter, economic growth was more modest than the four to six percent promised by Trump at the start of his presidency.

“(Companies) have literally trillions of dollars on their balance sheet that they can invest if they want. What they do instead is that they buy back their shares,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington , DC

VIEW | “This is a handcuff”: Trump points across the board to employment gains:

US President Donald Trump emphasizes low unemployment and job growth in his state of the union address. 03:34

Although that could benefit the markets, the biggest boost of that growth has gone to the richest 10 percent of Americans, who own more than 80 percent of the shares.

The deregulation that Trump emphasized in the speech has had a positive effect on investment and job creation in some sectors, but entails environmental costs that were not mentioned.

Noticeably absent was the mention of the US $ 1 trillion deficit and more than $ 23 trillion in debt, which is expected to reach 98 percent of GDP in 2030.

Trade

The new NAFTA and the recently negotiated first phase of a trade agreement with China are major issues for Trump, and Tuesday night was no exception.

But Trump’s take-no-prisoners approach to trade wars is generally seen as a negative impact not only on the US economy but also on the global trading system.

Retaliation rates for steel, aluminum and other products have the US manufacturing sector, which is technically in recession, and the agricultural sector, which in 2019 experienced the highest number of farm failures in eight years.

VIEW | Trading rates a feature of the Trump economy:

US President Donald Trump puts greater “fairness and reciprocity” in the new trade agreement he has concluded with Canada and Mexico to replace NAFTA. 01:42

The unpredictable nature in which Trump uses tariffs as negotiating tactics has led to uncertainty in the supply chain and has made companies reluctant to make long-term investments.

“Business confidence has fallen across the board and not just in tradable sectors,” Kirkegaard said.

On Tuesday, Trump praised those rates and said “our strategy has worked” and called the recently signed deal with China “groundbreaking.”

But Kirkegaard and others say that it is more detente than deal and that the benefits are modest. For example, it still retains approximately $ 360 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods and allows China to continue to subsidize certain industries.

A White House ceremony cannot hide the grim truth about the “phase one” trade agreement in China: the deal does absolutely nothing to shorten Chinese subsidies to its manufacturers. All those “forgotten men and women” in American factories are forgotten again.

– @ ScottPaulAAM

healthcare

Healthcare has been a distinctive issue in the Democratic race for president, and Trump grabbed the Medicare for All policy that some Democrats have advocated.

“One hundred and thirty-two legislators in this room have passed the legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million very lucky Americans,” he said. “We will never let socialism destroy American health care.”

VIEW | Trump attacks the socialist takeover of health care by democrats:

US President Donald Trump makes a veiled message to his Democratic rivals by warning that “socialism will never destroy American health care.” 00:40

He warned that the cover for undocumented migrants who include such plans would “rob the Medicare benefits of our seniors” and drew a line in the political sand: “If forcing US taxpayers to provide unlimited free health care to illegal aliens sounds that’s fair, then stand with the radical left. “

Trump has stretched the truth in this part of his speech several times, for example by promising patients to protect existing disorders, which is a protection guaranteed under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act challenged under the Trump government.

Shefali Luthra from Kaiser Health News, who was reviewing the speech for the PolitiFact website, also discovered that his claims about the falling drug prices last year did not go wrong.

“Prices may stabilize, but they don’t fall, and consumers don’t experience that relief,” she wrote.

Immigration

On immigration, Trump reiterated some well-known refrains that have defined his rhetoric about the issue since the 2016 presidential campaign, focusing on specific cases of violent crimes committed by undocumented immigrants and rejecting “radical politicians” who declared their cities sanctuaries for undocumented migrants.

He gave an accurate picture of the decline in illegal border crossings in the last eight months – although the total for 2019 was still the highest since 2007 – but was less on the way to the Mexico-US wall. border that he has been promising since the start of his presidency.

VIEW | Trump promises revision of immigration system:

US President Donald Trump emphasizes his efforts to revise what he called an “outdated” immigration system. 00:34

Trump told the assembled audience that 100 miles (161 km) was “covered”, while in fact only a mile away was a rebuild of existing barriers. The extra 500 miles (805 km) that he has promised towards the end of the year may encounter obstacles when it comes to acquiring the private land needed to build even a semi-continuous barrier along the southwest border.

“It is more a symbol than a reality,” said Ryan Streeter, director of domestic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute. “Most Americans don’t really know what the government is building along the border.”

Wedge issues

Trump did not shun some of the most polarizing wedge issues: from abortion to religion to weapons to Supreme Court judges.

“He really all doubled,” said Scott Anderson, a fellow for governance studies at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “He sees where his bread is buttered. He goes back to his base.”

Anderson and other observers see it as a sign of what is to come in the next nine months, leading to the November 3 election with a voter almost equally divided along party lines.

“If you run to your base in the state of the union, which is usually an attempt to put forward a kind of broad positive vision that many voters can sign up to, then you’re in the middle of a more committed political race, you will certainly run to the base. ”

Trade, in particular the Canada-US-Mexico deal, known as CUSMA or USMCA, was an area where it was thought that Trump could emphasize the two-party that led to consensus. But that didn’t happen.

national security

National security emerged in the second half of the 80-minute speech and contained few surprises. Trump emphasized the achievements of foreign policy that most observers expected: the recently announced Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and the murders of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

As in other parts of the speech, Trump used the personal stories of some of his invited guests to underline policy performance – in this case, the presence of Carl and Marsha Mueller, whose daughter Kayla, an American aid worker, was imprisoned in Syria by ISIS and killed in 2015.

VIEW | Trump’s promise to bring troops home deserves applause:

US President Donald Trump emphasizes his government’s achievements and vows to bring US troops home from Afghanistan. 03:07

Perhaps sobered by the recent escalation of tensions with Iran, Trump took a somewhat conciliatory tone and urged the regime not to be “too proud or foolish” to ask for help with the country’s flagship economy. “We are here,” Trump said, while simultaneously warning Iran “to stop spreading terror, death and destruction.”

Although he explicitly mentioned the controversial withdrawal of troops from Syria, which was criticized as premature by some in his government, Trump emphasized the need to bring down US troops abroad, particularly in Afghanistan.

“Nor is it our function to serve other nations as law enforcement agencies,” he said. “We are working to finally end the longest war in America and bring our troops back home.”

It’s a problem that would have shrunk with a broad strip of Americans who wanted to untangle the long-lasting conflict, Bose said.

US President Donald Trump surprises the crowd in the state of the union by introducing Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader who has tried to expel President Nicolas Maduro in the past year and who is considered the rightful president by the US, Canada and other countries . 01:10

A surprise for foreign policy was the presence of Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader who had found support for his case days earlier in Miami.

He was a strange choice for a guest at an event that won touting, given that his long-standing attempt to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro has so far failed, despite support from the US, Canada, and other Western countries, who have given him the rightful president.