On the eve of the Iowa debate, Warren says Sanders “disagreed” that a woman could win the White House

While the top candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination are preparing for their final debate before the all-important Caucasus in Iowa, two of the progressive front runners are attacking a conversation they had over a year ago.

On Monday, CNN reported on a conversation between Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders in the Warren apartment in Washington in December 2018. The two met to discuss the 2020 elections, the report said, focusing on how they “bourgeois” could stay and avoid attacking each other, so as not to hurt the progressive movement. “

But the report quotes four anonymous sources that Sanders told Warren after defending her plea for her candidacy for the Democratic nomination that he didn’t believe a woman could win the election.

Sanders refused the account.

“It is ridiculous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she would be president, I would tell her that a woman could not win,” Sanders told CNN. “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa Caucus and a year after that private conversation, employees who were not in the room were lying about what happened.”

Sanders said he called President Donald Trump “a sexist, a racist and a liar” during that conversation.

“Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! Hillary Clinton finally beat Donald Trump in 2016 with three million votes.”

Kristin Orthman, communications director at Warren, initially declined to comment on CNN. But on Monday evening she posted a statement from the candidate on Twitter. In it Warren contradicts Sanders’ claim.

“One of the issues that came up was what would happen if the Democrats nominated a female candidate,” she said. “I thought a woman could win; he didn’t agree.”

As an answer to many of the questions we have today, a statement by Elizabeth Warren follows below: pic.twitter.com/PdBCHJQCJE

– @ KristenOrthman

In her statement, Warren said the two-hour meeting focused on how best to work together on their “shared goals: defeating Donald Trump, taking our government back from the rich and well-off, and building an economy that works for everyone.”

Warren says she has “no interest” in further discussing the meeting because the two hopeful people “have much more in common than our differences in ranks.”

“I’m in this race to talk about what’s broken in this country and how to fix it – and I’m going to keep doing it. I know Bernie is in the race for the same reason.”

She said the two have “been friends and allies for a long time” and said she has “no doubt” that the two will continue to work together to defeat Trump.

Debate set for Tuesday

The crack in the basis of their cordial relationship could be exacerbated in Tuesday night’s debate, leading the two to face former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and billionaire investor and environmentalist Tom Steyer.

While the crowd of Democratic nominees is hopeful and the campaign vessels heading for the Iowa caucuses on February 3, the remaining candidates will be looking for a head start that they can achieve in the first major primary competition. Candidates’ impressions that day can make or break their candidatures, including a major impact on fundraising.

Warren and Sanders, long the two most progressive candidates, will differentiate themselves as they enter the primary season, and polls show Sanders with a slight lead in Iowa. These efforts can produce fireworks during Tuesday’s debate.

Last week Sanders placed a CNN / Des Moines Register survey at the top of the field with 20 percent support. Warren and Buttigieg were statistically equal with Sanders, while Biden lagged behind with 15 percent support. On Monday, a new poll from the University of Monmouth brought Biden ahead with 24 percent support, with Sanders on 18 percent, Buttigieg on 17 percent and Warren on 15 percent. The five-point margin of the poll brought the four into a statistical band.

The word war between Warren and Sanders follows an increase in sexist attacks on Warren, including on social media after, and not for the first time, video of her dancing went viral at a campaign meeting last week.

Cory Booker, who got out of the Democratic race, defended himself on Twitter and wondered why Warren is being put under fire for clumsy dance moves while his “daddy jokes” succeed.

Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth’s dance moves and not joking my father https://t.co/SUsyIQDlPZ

– @ Cory Booker