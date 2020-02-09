On the heels of a public registration: Startups and the ‘sleep economy’

If you have forgotten what it feels like to have a good night’s sleep, there is a new batch of companies that want to remind you how many products can help. Companies like Casper and Tuft & Needle have been plastered around towns reaffirming their promises, and while the mattresses are in the spotlight with Casper’s recent IPO, a number of other products are emerging in what has been termed “Sleep” Economy “.

The “Sleep Economy”

“I think there’s a lot more awareness about the power of sleep and the effect of lack of sleep,” said Eric Hutchinson, co-CEO of Resident, the parent company of layers, including Nectar and DreamCloud.

The sleep hygiene industry is estimated to be worth between $ 30 billion and $ 40 billion and has historically grown about 8 percent annually, according to a report by consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

The industry can be divided into three categories: air conditioning (mattresses, pillows, curtains, lighting, etc.), routine modification (things like sleep screens, meditation, smart alarms) and treatment (sleep aids, etc.). according to McKinsey.

“Sleep is generally safe now,” Gravity Blanket co-founder and CEO Mike Grillo said in an interview with Crunchbase News. “I think the idea that you can buy a product that has proven to improve your sleep is very appealing to people. It’s an easy first step.”

Gravity Blanket raised more than $ 4 million through a Kickstarter campaign in 2017. In addition to its signature blankets, it offers products such as weighed sleeping masks, aromatherapy pillows and a CBD line with melatonin and chamomile.

Much of the sleep market has in the past been filled with medicines, sleep aids such as Ambien, Grillo said. However, he expects to see more natural products that are not drugs or mattresses that attract consumers.

And with new markets (and potential products) comes inventiveness and new business.

The Gravity Blanket Blanket is being promoted with new products and will be released with a range of cooling sheets, weighed clothing and sleeping serum in collaboration with a beauty company in the future.

“Mattresses have given birth to this direct-to-consumer economy … but the emergence of companies like Calm and Headspace have really made wellbeing en vogue,” said Grillo. Meditation applications have also attracted venture capital dollars, with Calm raising about $ 143 million in funding, according to Crunchbase, and Headspace bringing in about $ 75 million.

Gravity sees itself more in the well-being of the home, Grillo said, and the company has partnered with Calm on a line of weighed blankets, which includes a one-year meditation application.

Associate CEO Hutchinson pointed out that other secondary products such as pillows, sheets and adjustable stands are a growing opportunity. They are most often replaced by a mattress, which usually lasts eight to ten years, but is also important for a good night’s sleep.

The rise of the Internet has made information more accessible and made “shopping for cosmic products a pleasure,” Hutchinson said.

And what better market than sleep-deprived consumers ready and willing to pay for some help.

The track on the heels of a public recording: Startups and Sophia Kunthara’s “Sleep Economy” first appeared on Crunchbase News.