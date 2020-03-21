On the lookout for a blues competition this weekend? Here is 1 you can perspective from your dwelling place

All gigs are cancelled. So how are you going to get your audio deal with and, a lot more importantly, the artists we really like likely to make a living?

Musicians are obtaining much more and far more inventive techniques of sharing their new music and making an money.

Reside streaming is becoming a person way for musicians to perform from home and continue to arrive at an viewers. The Lockdown Audio Competition this weekend showcases 16 of the best blues rock functions from all all around the planet – devoid of any individual, bands or audience, owning to leave the household. And it can be all no cost.

In the words of organiser Jason Elliott: “No charge, but experience free of charge to acquire merch from the acts you like”.

The festival commences at 5.30pm CET (4.30pm GMT, 12.30pm EST, 10.30am PDT) on Saturday 21 March and operate with 3 acts per hour until eventually 11pm CET (10pm GMT, 6pm EST, 3pm PST), earning 16 functions in full.

To see it, all you have to do is go to the Lockdown Festival Facebook website page.

Here is who’s playing:

Ian Siegal: A definitely charming performer, Ian Siegal has mapped a riveting route as a result of the fashionable blues scene considering that his debut album in 2002.

Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse: an Anglo-American blues band primarily based in California but motivated by the new music of New Orleans – Beaux Gris Gris are Well Hung Heart’s Greta Valenti and Robin Davey (also recognized as guitarist for The Hoax and DVL). Their debut album Enjoy & Murder came #13 in Traditional Rock’s Albums of 2019.

Marcus Bonfanti: “The possessor of a large, bruised baritone voice at least the expressive equal of his nifty guitarmanship, he and his band deliver a deep, dark, dense blues-rock sound packed with unpleasant nagging riffage, adorned with resonator, acoustic guitar, lap metal and harp touches and all firmly seated atop damn-suitable-we-signify-company rhythm-segment grooves,” reported Charles Shaar Murray.

Becoming a member of them will Bex Marshall Blues, The Troy Redfern Band, Lisa Mann, Crosscut Observed, Kyla Brox, Tom Gee, Yoka & Major Ray, Logan & Manley, The Mike Ross Band, Elles Bailey and Hooson Maguire.

Organiser Jason Elliott is best acknowledged as the gentleman driving the famous Hebden Bridge Blues Pageant and the Good British Rhythm & Blues Competition in Colne. “Each individual act will complete for 15 minutes from their possess reside feed with a 5 moment turnaround, a little bit like Are living Assist,” he suggests, “which is fed into the Lockdown Tunes Festival page for all to enjoy so that fans can keep in a single place.

“This form of thing hasn’t definitely been finished prior to in these a tightly managed format, so it may well be terrific or it may possibly be a catastrophe.”

Performances might be extremely unplugged, a capella, a completely electrical “knowledge”, or anything at all in amongst. It’s entirely up to the particular person acts, depending on their instances.

“While the sets are short, they build the prospect for an act to give a scrumptious taste of what they’re about,” claims Elliott, “making engagement with people today who have hardly ever listened to them just before, and for the viewers to hold all over and hold out for the following one if a unique performer isn’t really to their liking.”

For much more data, go to the Lockdown Pageant Fb website page.