On the trail of the victims of flight 752

One of the routes to the heart of North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Avenue is a winding path through a linear park that follows Keith Road. You will pass through the city’s cenotaph and a towering gray air raid siren that was decommissioned in a fit of short-lived optimism. The siren carries a plaque that celebrates the end of the Cold War and “the tensions between the West and the former Soviet Union”.

The quiet park is far from the destroyed remains of 176 victims of Flight 752 of Ukrainian International Airlines, which were blown up from the Tehran sky by Islamic Revolutionary Guards. Nevertheless, the two shrines with the flickering Lonsdale memorial candles stood in the gray January days as a reminder that ideals for peace, security and justice are fragile things.

They are – we are – susceptible to the bad winds of distant conflicts. They can be submerged in the 20 seconds it took to fire two anti-aircraft missiles onto a civil airliner. Where does the blame begin for what Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney called “an epic demonstration of human folly”?

Obviously, the irrefutable facts of this debacle forced the stubborn Iranian regime to take responsibility, whatever that might mean in the end. But those who initiated the launch were only the lowest links in a chain of greed, crime, and misjudgment that go back decades and across borders.

From the park we reach Lonsdale Avenue, which rises in a steep, straight shot from the Burrard Inlet towards the North Shore Mountains. If you go for a walk, you will see what the Persian community has built here in the four decades since the Iranian revolution and you will have installed an indomitable Islamic regime. And to mourn what was lost in an instant.

One of the larger concentrations of Iranian immigrants lives in Canada on the north coast of Vancouver. However, they have settled in all corners of Canada and are determined to regain the voice and freedom deprived of them in their home country.

Lonsdale is the main street for many here, but there are many such communities across Canada. Here you can buy fruit and nuts, meat and vegetables, bread and honey-soaked desserts. It’s a place to dine in a growing number of Persian restaurants, book trips, or meet up at Arash Azrahimi’s Rosewood Studios for family portraits. “It is important,” says his website, “to keep a memory of your family forever.”

For too many, only photos and memories are left.

A few blocks north is a heartbreaking memorial in front of Amir Bakery, the family business of Amir Pasavand, his wife Ayeshe Pourghaderi and their high school-age daughter Fatemeh.

Amir has to mourn his wife and daughter after their vacation ended in tragedy. Candles, wilting bouquets of flowers and expressions of condolence stand on the sidewalk. A banner with a beautiful portrait of the women stretches across the entire length of the shop window.

The street is of course shared with Anglo shopkeepers, Vietnamese nail salons, Indian restaurants, and apartment towers, which hold a true UN of ethnic groups.

It is also my main street. However, when I witnessed the national tide of mourning, I discovered that Lonsdale was something bigger, a path that stretches from the Atlantic to the Pacific to the Arctic Ocean.

In North Vancouver, two tolls, Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshabanoshibi, a wife and a husband, who were determined to qualify as Canadian doctors, are involved in the toll. Delaram Dadashnejad, a student at Langara College, was on the flight because of late travel documents. And the engineer Mohammad Hossein “Daniel” Saket and his new wife Fatemeh “Faye” Kazerani, a graduate of biomedical medical technology, who works as an assistant in cardiology.

All away.

Every life is unique and representative of the sacrifices and achievements of the whole. 50 universities and colleges alone were affected by the death of 138 passengers in Canada on flight 752.

The dead were teachers, students, professionals, employees and employers. They were kids. Kurdia Molani from Ajax, Ontario, “a beautiful bundle of joy,” said her obituary, was one year old. Jiwan Rahimi from Stouffville, Ontario, was three years old. His mother Farideh Gholami was seven months pregnant.

All away.

Numerous studies attempt to calculate the so-called opportunity costs of war. The cumulative price of the endless Middle East conflicts is estimated at $ 12 trillion. But that doesn’t tell us anything.

How much do Jiwan, a bright three-year-old, or the little Kurdish cost? Could they have been musicians or scholars or great leaders?

What are the opportunity costs for Mansour Pourjam, an Ottawa dental technician, a Carleton University graduate and a proud single father? Prays that he died and that his lessons of determination and strength live in his son Ryan. This small, celebratory boy in wire-rimmed glasses and shocked by Dennis the Menace Haar praised his father at a memorial service at Carleton University with composure and eloquence well beyond his 13 years.

“I get up here a week after this terrible tragedy and I still can’t believe it,” said Ryan. “I feel like I’m dreaming. But I know that he would tell me that if I dream and if he wakes me up, it will be okay. And it will be so.”

A video of Ryan’s eulogy has spread online. It’s three minutes of grace and strength that get you on your knees.

Many in the Iranian community are comforting the leadership that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown since the tragedy. And in his inspiring and perhaps naive vow: “We will not rest until there is justice and accountability.”

Just days after Iran’s responsibility was admitted, the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, struck in a rare and fiery sermon, in which the launch of the jet was described as an “excuse for undermining” the Revolutionary Guard and the demonstrators’ legions in his country was condemned as the “henchman of the United States”.

Still, Trudeau’s commitment confirms the belief that 32-year-old Navid Lambert-Shirzadi showed in Canada when he left Iran 10 years ago to live a better life. He has used this decade productively and has a master’s and a Ph.D. He took a job as a mechanical engineer at the University of British Columbia and started a family with his wife Erika and four-month-old daughter Sequoia.

Trust is a valuable word for Navid. “I trust the Canadian government will have the upper hand. Follow-up. To make sure we understand what happened, ”he says. “I trust that the Canadian government ensures that damage is paid and people are compensated. And I trust the Canadian government supports the community. It is a great loss to recover from it. “

He speaks to his friends and the neighbors of North Vancouver, Daniel Saket and Faye Kazerani in a quiet corner of a crowded memorial. He looks at the hundreds collected for the monument, a mixture of religions, races and ethnicities. You are in the recreational complex of Seylynn Village in North Vancouver, a community of three apartment towers that Daniel Saket, a mechanical engineer, played a key role in the planning and construction of where he and Faye lived.

Here grief and loss have displaced anger at least for these few hours. There is little talk of ethnicity, says Navid. “Everyone’s talking about the people on the plane as Canadians.” His voice wobbles. “That’s why Canada is our home for me.”

Across the room, Sydnie Nicoll looks at a giant screen that shows photos of Daniels and Fayes adventures in Canada. “I think you see the goodness in them, it’s true. It’s authentic.” She calls herself “just a Canadian” even though she is married to the Iranian family who developed this condominium project. The marriage made Faye both a relative and a friend. “She took me under her wing because I don’t know the culture myself so well. She explained things so generously to me.”

Nicoll was in Iran last year, but although the experience was amazing, she hesitates to return. “My own experience as a Canadian is protected from tragedies and wars. I’m worried, but I don’t know if that’s true. I think it is.”

Opposite this afternoon Burrard Inlet, members of an Iranian solidarity movement, gathers in the square in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery. Here the tone is clearly different. A wild wind is blowing through the open space, tearing up posters, flattening folding chairs and extracting the words from the passionate speakers.

“On this windy day, we’re all sad, we’re all angry,” said Mehran Azami, who came to Canada 27 years ago. “Those who died wanted a better life to live in a free country. Wanted kindness, wanted to live, grow, help others. Canada cries out for humanity. “

Outside the stage, she was arrested at the age of 19 for protesting the regime. She was tortured in prison for two years. A brother has been killed and a young niece is now incarcerated.

However, she hopes that trying to hide his guilt could overthrow the Islamic regime. “Dissatisfaction is stronger than ever. It will change.”

A man who also left Iran after the revolution repeated this view at the North Vancouver Memorial. He flipped through his cell phone and showed video footage of protesters at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran. “That gives me hope.”

In the days leading up to the jet’s launch, he was among dozens of Iranian citizens arrested and interrogated at the Peace Arch in Blaine, Washington. Even though he is an American citizen and lives in Canada, homeland security agents detained him for nine hours in confusion and pent-up security after the US’s assassination of the top Iranian military leader.

When he said he was trapped between two belligerent countries, his face clouded and he asked that his name not be used. “You see, they did that to all of us,” he said sheepishly. “I don’t know whether to fear Trump and his government or Iran and his government.”

He leaned forward and gave a pale smile. “If you know Mr. Trudeau, I’d be happy to exchange our American passports for Canadian ones.”

I take a familiar walk along my main street and think about the beliefs that so many have in Canada’s commitment to justice and accountability. I hope you are right.

Contradicting ideas about the elusive ideal of justice force a final stop at the headquarters of Family Services of the North Shore in Lonsdale, an organization that provides increased emotional support to those affected by the Tehran crash.

It is another mass murder that pulls me in. Another aircraft was blown up about 35 years ago, this time by a suitcase bomb that Sikh extremists had used at Vancouver International Airport. All 329 people aboard Air India Flight 182 were killed, including 84 children under the age of 12.

At that time there were also promises of justice. And attempts have been made. A $ 100 million RCMP investigation eventually led to the arrest of two men in 2000.

I am here to see Perviz Madon, whose husband Sam was murdered in the disaster. At 36, she had to raise two young children, Eddie and Natasha, and mourn in public.

We often spoke during the endless period of RCMP investigation, subsequent arrests, and the process and shocking outcome. In March 2005, almost 20 years after the bombing and the end of 350 trial days, we were in Vancouver’s bombproof courtroom to hear the verdict.

The indictment was undoubtedly “neglected”, the judge said. The accused were acquitted and released.

Natasha, just five when her father was killed, sobbed into her mother’s arms. An unforgettable sight. In this case, no one has been convicted of murder.

I want to ask Perviz, now an admission advisor at Family Services, about this elusive thing called justice.

She shows up with a smile. “Empathy” is written in bold on the office door. She is polite but firm: after 35 years she is determined not to relive the past, at least not in public. Perhaps she also feels that the focus must remain on the mourners of this recent tragedy.

Yes, she admits, that blows memories away. “How can it not?” We leave it at that, although we tacitly agree that the national response today is different, more compassionate.

Immediately after the crash in 1985, then Prime Minister Brian Mulroney called the Indian Prime Minister to offer condolences to Canada and was slow to realize that the vast majority of the dead were Canadians. We’ve been catching up ever since.

If we have learned something in the following years, this is a significant change in attitude. There were 138 people traveling to Canada who had never arrived. And in memorial services from Atlantic Canada to Yellowknife they were mourned as a family. No she. This time we are.

Maybe together, as young Ryan said, “It’ll be all right.”

It is not justice. Not yet. But maybe it’s a start on this street.

Ken MacQueen is an award-winning writer and former Maclean office manager in Vancouver

