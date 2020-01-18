On the way to the mountains? Here’s what you should keep in mind

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Authorities are planning a busy three-day weekend in the mountains of Fresno County.

Thursday’s storm left Shaver Lake and surrounding areas covered in snow.

Caltrans expects many to progress, but before they leave, there are some things they need to know.

They advise people to be prepared and to expect delays.

Anyone hoping to go up the mountain must have chains, even if you are driving a four-wheel drive vehicle. A checkpoint will also be set up to enforce this.

Once you start riding, CHP says don’t worry about beating the rush, but getting there safely.

Visitors have four park options near Shaver Lake, including Tamarack.

To access it, you will have to pay a $ 5 pass or a $ 25 season pass, which is valid until May.

They can be purchased at many Shaver stores.

If caught without it, you risk a fine of almost $ 100.

Anyone thinking of avoiding the parks for a more secluded location could think twice.

According to CHP, it will not be allowed to stop on route 168 to recreate.

Parking along the road could also mean blocking the Caltrans plows.

“This can prevent our crews from working and this, in turn, slows down their work and in turn slows down the travelers arriving for a good day,” said Elizabeth Yelton, spokesperson for District 6 of Caltrans.

Caltrans says that as long as you follow the rules and drive slowly, you should have no problem catching up and enjoying your favorite activities.

CHP recommends that people drive after the sun has risen. In this way, part of the black ice is melted on the road.

If you need to purchase a snow pass, you can also do so by clicking here.

