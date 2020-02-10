On this day, February 10th: Australian destroyer, aircraft carrier collides and kills 82

Starboard side view of Royal Australian Navy aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne (R21) and destroyers HMAS Vendetta (D08) and HMAS Voyager (D04) underway, circa 1959. On February 10, 1964, 82 Australian seafarers died when the Melbourne and Die Voyager collided New South Wales, Australia. Photo courtesy of the Australian Armed Forces

On February 10, 1962, captured U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers returned from Russia to the United States for the Soviet spy Rudolf Abel. File photo courtesy of RIA Novosti

Bostonians excavate Boston on February 9, 2013 when a blizzard devastated much of the northeast, including February 10. File Photo by Jacob Belcher / UPI | Stock Photo

High-heeled men show off their shoes and colorful socks before participating in the YWCA’s Walk a Mile in their Shoes on August 3 in St. Louis. On February 10, 1870, the Young Women’s Christian Association was founded in New York. File photo by Bill Greenblatt / UPI | Stock Photo

Mike Tyson attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, 2015. On February 10, 1992, an Indianapolis jury sentenced Tyson for raping a beauty contestant. Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison and released after three years. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

February 10 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1763, the Treaty of Paris ended the Seven Years’ War between Britain and Spain and the French and Indian Wars, with France ceding Quebec to Britain.

The Young Women’s Christian Association was founded in New York in 1870.

In 1897, the slogan “All News That Can Be Printed” first appeared on page 1 of the New York Times.

In 1931 New Delhi was made the capital of India.

In 1962, captured U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers was brought back from Russia to the United States to replace the Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

In 1964, 82 Australian seafarers died when an aircraft carrier and a destroyer crashed into New South Wales, Australia.

In 1992, an Indianapolis jury sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson for raping a beauty contestant. Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison and released after three years.

In 1996, a computer – IBM’s Deep Blue – won a game against world chess champion Garry Kasparov. But Kasparov won three games and won the overall game with Deep Blue with two draws.

In 2007, Lieutenant General of the U.S. Army David Petraeus took control of the U.S. forces in Iraq at a ceremony in Baghdad. He described his new job as “hard but not hopeless”.

In 2011, a 14-year-old school uniform suicide bomber attacked a parade ground in Pakistan, killing at least 27 soldiers and injuring more than 40 others.

In 2013, the northeastern United States dug after a monster blizzard that killed nine people and at least 400,000 households ran out of electricity.

In 2019, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar officially announced her plans for the 2020 presidential election.

