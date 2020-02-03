On this day, February 3rd: 15th amendment ratified

An 1870 print celebrating the adoption of the 15th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On February 3, 1870, the 15th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. It ruled that the right to vote was not denied because of race, skin color, or an earlier condition of bondage. File photo of Thomas Kelly / Library of Congress

February 03 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1690, the Massachusetts Colony issued the first paper money in America.

In 1783, Spain recognized the United States’ independence from Britain.

In 1870, the 15th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. It ruled that the right to vote was not denied because of race, skin color, or an earlier condition of bondage.

In 1913, after Wyoming’s ratification, the 16th amendment that allowed the introduction of an income tax became part of the US Constitution.

In 1917, the United States separated relations with Germany after announcing the full day of submarine warfare the day before, on February 2, 1917.

In 1924 Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States, died in Washington at the age of 67.

In 1959, singers Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens and their pilot Roger Peterson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

In 1966, the Soviet Union made its first controlled landing on the moon when the unmanned spacecraft Luna 9 touched down on the stormy ocean.

In 1973, the Endangered Species Act was legally signed by US President Richard Nixon.

In 1994 the United States ended a trade embargo against Vietnam after 19 years.

In 1994, Space Shuttle Discovery flew into space with the first Russian cosmonaut on board a US spacecraft.

In 1998, Texas executed Karla Faye Tucker, the first female inmate to be murdered by the state in 135 years.

In 1998, a US Navy jet cut a cable car in a northern Italian ski area and killed 20 people.

In 2004, the discovery of the deadly poison ricin in the mailroom by US Senator Bill Frist, R-Tenn., Senate Majority Leader, forced the temporary closure of three Senate office buildings in Washington.

In 2005, 104 people died on board an Afghan airliner when it crashed in the mountains near Kabul. It was the worst air disaster in Afghanistan.

In 2006, an Egyptian ferry sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt. Almost 1,000 people were killed in an accident.

In 2007, a truck bomb exploded in a market in Baghdad, killing at least 135 people and injuring more than 300.

In 2009, Eric Holder became the first African American attorney general to succeed Michael Mukasey under the Obama administration.

In 2011, the New York City Council approved a smoking ban in 1,700 parks and 22 km of beaches.

In 2019, Pope Francis made a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates and was the first pope to visit an Arabian Gulf state.

