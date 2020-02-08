On this day, February 8th: Jetliner, military plane collides in the air near Tehran

On February 8, 1993, at least 132 people were killed when a Tupolev aircraft made in Russia and flying for Iran Air Tours collided with a Sukhoi military aircraft. File photo of Dmitry Zherdin

February 8 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1587, Mary Queen of Scots was beheaded and accused of killing Queen Elizabeth I of England.

In 1692, a doctor at Massachusetts Bay Colony said two village girls may have been bewitched, an accusation that triggered the Salem witch trials.

In 1693, William and Mary’s college in Williamsburg, Virginia received a certificate from King William III of Britain.

Peter the Great, Emperor of Russia, died in 1725 and his wife Catherine succeeded him.

In 1915, D.W. Griffiths The Birth of a Nation, a milestone in the history of cinema and the first full-length American film, opened in Los Angeles and was an instant hit, although many found treatment of the racial offensive.

In 1933, two British Royal Air Force pilots landed at Walvis Bay, 800 miles north of Cape Town, South Africa, and set a non-stop flight record after being 8,175 miles from England.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the first plaques on the Hollywood Walk of Fame began in 1960, honoring Olive Borden, Ronald Colman, Louise Fazenda, Preston Foster, Burt Lancaster, Edward Sedgwick, Ernest Torrence and Joanne Woodward.

In 1974, three American Skylab astronauts completed an 84-day orbital flight.

In 1983, a group of armed men stole one of the world’s most valuable racehorses, Shergar, from a stud farm in Ireland. The kidnappers demanded a $ 3.1 million ransom, but negotiations were unsuccessful and the horse was never seen again.

In 1993, at least 132 people were killed when a Tupolev aircraft made in Russia and flying for Iran Air Tours collided with a Sukhoi military aircraft near Tehran.

In 2002 the Winter Olympics were opened in Salt Lake City.

In 2007, Anna Nicole Smith, a 39-year-old actress, model, and tabloid member, was found dead in a hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Her death was attributed to an accidental sedative overdose.

In 2015, British singer Sam Smith was awarded the song of the year for “Stay With Me”, the best new artist, the record of the year and the best pop vocal album at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

