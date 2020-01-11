On this day, January 11th, former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon died at the age of 85

Loading...

An Israeli Defense Officer wears a wreath next to the coffin of the late former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in Knesset Square in the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, Israel, on January 12, 2014. Sharon died on January 11, 2014. File photo by Debbie Hill / UPI | Stock Photo

On January 11, 1935, the aviator Amelia Earhart made the first solo flight between the Hawaii Islands and the American mainland. UPI file photo

A racing fan lights a cigarette before the 139th round of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. On January 11, 1964, US surgeon General Luther Terry published a report stating that cigarette smoking is an outright “health” danger. “File Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | License Photo

Ford Motor Company executives, Bill Ford, Ford Chairman and CEO, (L) Nick Scheele, President and Chief Operating Officer (C) and Jim Padillo, Group Vice President, speak about the restructuring plans during a press conference in Dearborn, Michigan by Ford on January 11, 2002. A total of five Ford plants are closed in the United States, causing 35,000 employees to be laid off. UPI file photo | Stock Photo

January 11 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1785 the Continental Congress met in New York City.

In 1861, Alabama left the United States.

In 1935, the aviator Amelia Earhart completed the first solo flight between the Hawaii Islands and the American mainland.

In 1949, Los Angeles recorded record snow, a rare event for the city’s semi-tropical climate. A three-day storm in early 1949 threw more than a meter of snow through much of the San Fernando and remote valleys.

In 1964, US General Surgeon Luther Terry published a report calling cigarette smoking a clear “health risk”.

In 1984, the United States Supreme Court reinstated a $ 10 million award to the family of nuclear worker Karen Silkwood, who died in 1974, in Oklahoma.

In 1990, martial law was abolished in Beijing during the Tiananmen Square movement for democracy in June 1989.

In 1996, the Japanese parliament elected Ryutaro Hashimoto, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, as prime minister.

In 2002, Ford announced that it would lay off 35,000 people, drop four car models, and close four factories.

In 2011, heavy rain in Brazil triggered floods and mudslides that killed over 900 people and left an estimated 25,000 homeless.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon died in 2014 at the age of 85. After a severe stroke, he was in a coma for eight years.

In 2018, President Donald Trump was controversial when he used a vulgar expression to describe Haiti, El Salvador, and the African nations during a bipartisan meeting on an immigration agreement. He asked why people from the areas immigrate to the United States.

