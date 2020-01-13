On this day, January 13th, L. Douglas Wilder takes office as the first black governor of the United States

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – On this date in history:

Radio pioneer and electron tube inventor Lee Deforest hosted the world’s first public radio show in 1910, a performance of the New York Metropolitan Opera.

In 1915, almost 30,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Avezzano, Italy.

Irish writer James Joyce died in 1941 at the age of 58 after an operation on a perforated ulcer in Zurich, Switzerland.

In 1968 Johnny Cash recorded his infamous live recording of At Folsom Prison.

In 1982, Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into 14th Street Bridge over the Potomac River Bridge in Washington, killing 78 people.

In 1985, a passenger train that passed through Ethiopia crashed four cars into a ravine. More than 400 people died and 500 were injured.

L. Douglas Wilder took office in Virginia in 1990 and became the first elected African American governor of a US state.

In 1991, at least 40 South Africans were killed and 50 injured when fighting broke out at a football game in Orkney.

In 1997, US President Bill Clinton awarded seven African American soldiers the medal of honor for their courage to work in Italy during World War II. It was the first time that the medal was awarded to black soldiers from World War II.

In 1999, Michael Jordan, considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, announced his second retirement. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships.

In 2001, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake killed over 800 people early in the morning, injuring hundreds of people and causing widespread damage and destruction in El Salvador. Deadly mudslides were triggered by the quake.

In 2012, the cruise ship Costa Concordia hit a swarm of rocks near the Italian coast and capsized and killed 32 people.

In 2016, three winning tickets shared the world’s largest lottery jackpot – $ 1.59 billion. The winning Powerball tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In 2018, a warning was incorrectly sent to cell phones in Hawaii warning of a ballistic missile threat. Governor David Ige said the mistake was caused by someone who “pressed the wrong button”.