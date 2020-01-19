On this day, January 19: Russia conquered the Chechen Presidential Palace

On January 19, 1995, Russian troops conquered the presidential palace in the rebel republic of Chechnya. File photo by Mikhail Evstafiev / Wikimedia

Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi meets with President Lyndon Johnson on March 28, 1966 in the White House Oval Office. On January 19, Gandhi was elected Prime Minister of India. File photo of Yoichi Robert Okamoto / White House

MP Bob Ney, R-Ohio, speaks to the Mortgage Bankers Association in Washington on April 19, 2005. On January 19, 2007, Ney, the only member of Congress who pleaded guilty to the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. File photo of Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | Stock Photo

On January 19, 1977, US President Gerald Ford pardoned Iva Toguri D’Aquino, who was convicted as Tokyo Rose for treason for her World War II Japanese propaganda programs. File photo by David Shapinsky / Wikimedia

January 19 (UPI) – On this date in history:

Georgia left the Union in 1861 and joined the Confederation.

In 1920, threats to the life of Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer for his activities to suppress criminal radicalism prompted officials to take all precautions to protect the head of the Department of Justice.

In 1938, the Spanish Nationalist Air Force bombed Barcelona and Valencia, killing 700 civilians and wounding hundreds more.

In 1961, President Eisenhower met with his successor John F. Kennedy to complete plans for the change of government. Both met privately before meeting with incoming and outgoing secretaries of state, the Treasury and the Department of Defense.

In 1966, Indira Gandhi was elected Prime Minister of India.

In 1975, China published a new constitution that adopted Mao Zedong’s regulations and guidelines.

File photo by Stephen Shaver / UPI

In 1977, US President Gerald Ford pardoned Iva Toguri D’Aquino, who was sentenced as Tokyo Rose for treason for her Japanese propaganda programs from World War II.

In 1983 the police in Bolivia arrested Klaus Barbie, the so-called butcher of Lyon. Barbie was a Nazi Gestapo chief who was charged with the capture, torture and death of thousands of Jews and French resistance workers in Lyon, France.

In 1995, Russian troops conquered the Presidential Palace in the Chechen rebel republic.

In 2007, former US MP Bob Ney, R-Ohio, was the only member of Congress to plead guilty to the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Ney was released after 17 months.

Republican Scott Brown, a little-known former U.S. state senator, achieved a major political surprise in 2010 when he won a special election in Massachusetts against a much-favored Democrat to occupy the seat of the U.S. Senate, which after the death of the democratic legend Ted Kennedy had become free. Brown was defeated by Elizabeth Warren in the 2012 general election.

File photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI