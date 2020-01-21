On this day, January 21st: John McEnroe breaks the racket and is booted by the Australian Open

John Mcenroe will play a double match at the opening of Wimbledon’s new # 1 spot on May 19. On January 21, 1990, McEnroe was the first player to be disqualified from the Australian Open after an outbreak in which he broke his racket. File photo of Hugo Philpott / UPI | Stock Photo

January 21 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1793 the French king Louis XVI. Executed in Paris and ended more than a thousand years of uninterrupted French monarchy.

In 1861, Senator Jefferson Davis left Mississippi 12 days before Mississippi left the Union from the United States Senate. He later became President of the Confederate States of America.

In 1915 the English steamer Durward, which traveled from Leith to Rotterdam, was torpedoed and sunk by a German submarine near the mouth of the Maas. The crew was rescued by a Dutch pilot boat and landed on the hook.

Vladimir Lenin, architect of the Bolshevik Revolution and first leader of the Soviet Union, died in 1924 of a brain hemorrhage at the age of 54.

In 1949, Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek resigned from his position as President of Nationalist China on the way to exile to clear the way for negotiations with the Chinese Communists to end the three-year civil war in China.

In 1954, a Connecticut man divorced for desertion after concluding that his wife would not return. She left 45 years ago.

In 1954, the world’s first nuclear submarine, the Nautilus, was launched in Groton, Conn.

In 1976 the Concorde supersonic aircraft was put into service by Great Britain and France.

In 1977, US President Jimmy Carter pardoned conscripts from the time of the American Vietnam War and ordered a case study on deserters.

In 1990, US tennis star John McEnroe became the first player to be disqualified from the Australian Open after breaking his racket, shouting at a line judge, and breaking out in a series of curses.

In 1996, an overloaded ferry, the Gurita, capsized during a storm off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, and killed 340 people.

In 1997, the US House of Representatives voted 395-28 against spokesman Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., For violating the house rules and for misleading congressional investigators who investigated his possible misuse of tax-free donations for political purposes.

In 2003, the US Census Bureau said Hispanics had passed African Americans as the largest minority in the United States.

In 2009, Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) almost unanimously won the Senate’s approval as Secretary of State. Later that day, she took the oath of office.

In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a far-reaching and controversial decision that the government should not restrict corporate and union spending on political campaigns.

In 2014, three former war crimes prosecutors reported that they had found evidence of widespread killings and torture by the Syrian government. The report, which contained thousands of photographs that had apparently been smuggled out of the war-torn country, reported murders that were “systematic, ordered, and top-down”.

In 2017, millions of people gathered around the world to protest the election of President Donald Trump, who was inaugurated the previous day. Up to 500,000 attended the event in Washington, DC.

In 2019, a private plane with Argentinian soccer star Emiliano Sala disappeared near the Channel Islands. The seekers recovered his body from the debris of the plane at the foot of the English Channel in February.

