On this day, January 23: Jimmy Carter revives the design

January 23 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1789, Georgetown College was founded in Georgetown, Md., Which later belonged to the District of Columbia.

In 1845, the U.S. Congress decided to hold all national elections on Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman in US history to receive a medical degree.

In 1912, the New York Standard Oil Company was fined $ 55,000 for violating the Elkins Act in 1904 and 1905 for accepting discounts from the New York Central and Pennsylvania railroads ,

In 1922, 14-year-old Canadian Leonard Thompson was the first patient to receive an insulin injection to treat diabetes at the Toronto General Hospital.

In 1948, U.S. Army General Dwight Eisenhower said he could not accept a presidential nomination from either party. Four years later, he emerged as a Republican and was elected 34th President.

In 1968, the USS Pueblo in the Japanese Sea was confiscated by North Korea, which was allegedly on a spy mission. The crew was detained for 11 months before being released.

In 1973, US President Richard Nixon announced that US troops would end their fighting in Vietnam at midnight on January 27.

In 1980, US President Jimmy Carter reinstated the Selective Service System. President Richard Nixon had ended the draft at the end of the Vietnam War in 1973.

In 1986 Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley were the first to be inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1997, Madeleine Albright was sworn in as the first United States Secretary of State.

In 2005, Johnny Carson, who has hosted the Tonight Show on TV for 30 years and has a strong presence in American entertainment, died of emphysema at the age of 79.

In 2006 Ford Motor Co. announced it would close 14 factories and cut 30,000 jobs in six years.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was crowned one day after the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah.

In 2019, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared Venezuela’s provisional president and urged President Nicolas Maduro to resign peacefully. He did not.

