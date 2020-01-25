On this day, January 25th: American Airlines operates the first commercial transcontinental flight

Members of the 101st Airborne Division board an American Airlines Astrojet Boeing 707 to embark on the Vietnam War at Campbell Army Airfield in Fort Campbell, Kentucky in June 1966. The first scheduled transcontinental passenger flight took place on January 25, 1959. American Airlines flies from California to New York with a Boeing 707 similar to the one pictured. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army

A photo of Mir Aimal Kansi appears on the FBI website with the label “capture” on June 18, 1997. Kansi was brought to the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, for the murder of two CIA officers and the injury to three others , wanted in January. 25, 1993. File photo courtesy of the FBI | Stock Photo

A Palestinian woman shows her finger stained with indelible ink after casting her vote in a polling station in Rafah, Gaza Strip on January 25, 2006. The militant Islamic group Hamas, which called for the destruction of Israel, achieved a breathtaking victory. File photo by Ismael Mohamad / UPI | Stock Photo

January 25 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1533 Henry VIII secretly married Anne Boleyn of England, his second wife.

Mendelssohn’s “The Wedding March” was performed in 1858 at the wedding of Friedrich von Prussia and the English Princess Victoria, the daughter of Queen Victoria. It became a standard theme for weddings.

In 1890, the young New York reporter Nellie Bly undertook a trip around the world that lasted 72 days, 6 hours and 11 minutes.

In 1909, President-elect William Howard Taft sailed to Panama to plan a course forward after the canal was completed.

In 1915, Alexander Graham Bell’s transcontinental telephone service was opened in a connection between New York and San Francisco.

In 1924 the first Winter Olympics were opened in Chamonix, France.

In 1947 the gangster Al “Scarface” Capone died of syphilis at the age of 48.

The first transcontinental passenger flight took place in 1959, a non-stop American Airlines trip from California to New York.

In 1961, the recently inaugurated US President John Kennedy hosted the President’s first televised press conference.

In 1993, a man with a gun opened fire near the main CIA gate in Langley, Virginia, killing two agency workers and injuring three others.

In 2004, Opportunity, the second of two NASA robot researchers, landed on Mars and explored the planet with its twin.

In 2006, the Islamic militant group Hamas, which demanded the destruction of Israel, achieved an overwhelming victory in the Palestinian parliamentary elections.

In 2010, the man known as “Chemical Ali” – Ali Hassan al-Majid, cousin and adjutant to Saddam Hussein – was executed in Iraq for his role in a poison gas attack that killed 5,000 Kurds.

In 2011, Cairo, Alexandria and other cities across the country clashed with thousands of Egyptian citizens, expressing their discontent with the government. This rebellion, locally referred to as the January 25 revolution, would lead to the overthrow of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak less than three weeks later.

In 2018, the Bulletin of the Atomic reset the Doomsday Clock by 30 minutes to 2 minutes before midnight. The organization cited the Trump administration’s inability to “develop a coherent foreign, much less nuclear policy and communicate clearly” as a reason to symbolically bring humanity closer to annihilation.

File photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI