On this day, January 27: Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated

January 27 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1606, the surviving conspirators from the Gunpowder Treason conspiracy, which blew up the English Parliament and King on November 5, 1605, were convicted. They were executed four days later.

In 1785, the first public university in the United States was founded as the University of Georgia.

The National Geographic Society was founded in Washington in 1888.

In 1926, Scottish inventor John Logie Baird sparked a revolution in communication and entertainment with the first public demonstration of a real television system in London.

In 1944, the Soviet army lifted the siege of Leningrad, a Nazi troop occupation of the Russian city of more than two years, in which more than 1 million civilians died or were missing.

In 1967, US astronauts Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee died during a launch simulation at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in a fire on board the Apollo 1 spacecraft.

In 1973, the US and North Vietnam signed a ceasefire agreement after lengthy Paris talks between U.S. security advisor Henry Kissinger and Vietnamese negotiator Le Duc Tho. On the same day, the United States announced an end to conscription. Although the U.S..combat mission officially ended in 1973, the Vietnam War would not end until April 1975.

UPI file photo

In 1984, singer Michael Jackson suffered a scalp fire while filming a soft drink commercial.

In 1987, US President Ronald Reagan admitted mistakes and took responsibility for the Iran-Contra arms scandal.

In 1991, US planes bombed pipelines to Kuwaiti oil fields to interrupt the oil flow in the Persian Gulf.

In 1996, France conducted an outdoor nuclear test in the South Pacific.

In his speech on the state of the Union in 1998, US President Bill Clinton welcomed the fact that the federal government would have a balanced budget in 1999 – for the first time in 30 years.

President Bill Clinton is preparing January 27, 1998 for his State of the Union address at the White House. UPI file photo

A series of explosions in a military depot in Lagos, Nigeria, killed more than 1,000 people in 2002.

In 2011, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it would replace the nationwide color-coded terror alarm scale with a system that would focus on specific terrorist threats to potential targets.

A fire in the crowded Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria, Brazil, killed more than 230 people in 2013, most of them victims of smoke inhalation. Around 170 others were injured.

In 2017, President Donald Trump signed his first decree prohibiting people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. This led to protests and several lawsuits.

In 2019 Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal and won the seventh Australian Open record.

File photo by Ritchie Tongo / EPA-EFE