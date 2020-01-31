On this day, January 31st: Germany waged an unrestricted partial war during the First World War

January 31 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1917, Germany announced that it would conduct an unrestricted submarine war against all ships, including passenger aircraft, in war waters.

In 1924, even important senators who held pompous speeches for their own consumption delayed action against the teapot cathedral scandal.

In 1929, the Soviet Union drove the communist revolutionary Leo Trotsky. He was murdered in Mexico in August 1940.

In 1945 the U.S. Army Pvt. Eddie Slovik, 24, was executed by an execution squad. It was the first U.S. execution for desertion since the Civil War and the only one that took place during World War II. His remains, buried in an unmarked tomb in France, were returned to the United States in 1987.

In 1953, almost 2,000 people died when the North Sea flooded the Netherlands.

In 1958, Explorer 1, the first successful US satellite, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

In 1961, NASA launched a rocket that launched Ham the Chimp into space.

In 1968, Vietnamese guerrillas raided the U.S. embassy in Saigon, the Tan Son Nhut base, and five hotels that housed American officials as part of the Tet offensive during the Vietnam War.

In 1982, the Israeli cabinet approved a multinational peacekeeping force to act as a buffer between Israel and Egypt on the Sinai Peninsula.

In 1990 the first McDonald’s restaurant was opened in Moscow.

In 1991 Iraqi troops invaded Saudi Arabia and engaged allied forces in a gun battle before being driven back across the border. Eleven U.S. Marines died and two were injured in another battle. They were the first Americans to die of land combat in the Gulf War.

In 1996, nearly 100 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in a suicide bombing of the main bank of Sri Lanka.

In 2001, a Scottish court in the Netherlands sentenced a Libyan man, Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed al-Megrahi, to bomb Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988. The plane detonated over Lockerbie, Scotland, and killed 270 people, including eleven on the ground. The convicted bomber died in 2012.

In 2006, Samuel Alito was confirmed by the US Senate with 58-42 votes as Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court. He managed to retire Judge Sandra Day O’Connor.

In 2012, a U.S. congressional report accused the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of botching a spine operation called “Fast and Furious” that sold weapons to illegal “straw buyers” to catch drug cartel leaders, however Some of the weapons have been used in crimes, including the killing of a US border guard.

In 2019, the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. to Dallas and DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Smith Jr. to New York.

