on-this,-the-anniversary-of-laura-palmer’s-dying,-we-celebrate-#twinpeaksday

When FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) came to the city of Twin Peaks to look into the loss of life of Laura Palmer, enthusiasts all-around the environment fell in adore with the demonstrate. Effectively … they did through the yrs, as it rose to cult typical standing.

I was not alive through its original run. The present was canceled just after time two, in June of 1991. Sorry, but I was just a cooking babe (born in November of ’91), but the pleasure of siblings and (at some point) streaming platforms signifies that quite a few of us obtained to check out Twin Peaks following the point, which is possibly why we received the third period practically 27 yrs afterwards.

Nowadays, nevertheless, followers are sharing their appreciate for Twin Peaks and the display that gave us Laura Dern with enjoyment wigs! (In the 2017 season, of class.)

On February 24, 1989, FBI Unique Agent Dale Cooper arrived at the city of Twin Peaks to examine the murder of Laura Palmer. #TwinPeaksDay pic.twitter.com/xtiZCj6dhz — – (@iMisterAziz) February 24, 2020

Satisfied #TwinPeaksDay! pic.twitter.com/KxTjDfG8IB — Black Lodge Cult (@BlackLCult) February 24, 2020

February 24, 1989 in Twin Peaks, Washington. #TwinPeaksDay pic.twitter.com/rw3HTPPB5L — Ivan the Horrible (@underthefan113) February 24, 2020

This is in all probability one particular of my most favorite quotes from early twin peaks #TwinPeaksDay pic.twitter.com/wPXUzQ9kYp — A. Travito (@LawHeroTravito) February 24, 2020

A deeply unsettling #TwinPeaksDay to you all 🥧 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/kJpnBMGnBm — Ivy Noelle Weir (@ivynoelle) February 24, 2020

Moving into the town of Twin Peaks… time and time once again. #TwinPeaksDay pic.twitter.com/fNzycJuCSh — Dr. Hawk (@choppingwoodpod) February 24, 2020

February 24th is #TwinPeaksDay! Here’s your #NewProfilePic for today… and be sure to RT! #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/9RuT6SQzbX — ♒︎ Twin Peaks Working day ♒︎ (@ThatsOurWaldo) February 24, 2020

Delighted #TwinPeaksDay y’all pic.twitter.com/pXSwkKuZ9X — Sein Peaks (@Seinpeaks) February 24, 2020

Loved Twin Peaks? Haven’t watched it nonetheless? No matter what your scenario is, nowadays could possibly be a excellent working day to start off the demonstrate!

