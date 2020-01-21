On this Valentine’s Day, you can spend the night in Verona’s famous Romeo and Juliet house

It’s Valentine’s Day win.

Valentine’s Day isn’t a competition, but this year there will be a clear winner: whichever couple spends the night in the historic Italian building that has become the symbol of the most legendary love story in literature.

While Shakespeare never cited an exact location as the inspiration for his famous tragedy Romeo and Juliet, the Casa di Giulietta in Verona has in fact become a destination for literary fans and romantics who want to see a physical embodiment of the famous love story. The historic building currently functions as a museum and is the final destination for thousands of letters sent to Julia each year.

Airbnb is now offering a couple the opportunity to spend Valentine’s Day overnight in the medieval bedroom where they will be the first to sleep since 1930, according to CNN. The victorious couple sleeps (etc.) on the Letto di Giulietta, the original bed from the 1968 film adaptation, and receives a Romeo and Juliet-inspired tour of Verona, a private tour of Casa di Giulietta. as well as a candlelit menu from Michelin chef Giancarlo Perbellini.

“This stay gives a couple the unique opportunity to celebrate their love in one of the most romantic houses in literary history,” said Giacomo Trovato, Airbnb General Manager for Italy.

Interested couples can apply for Romeo and Juliet of modern times on this Valentine’s Day by writing a letter weaving the story of their own love story and explaining why they are the ideal guests for the historic night in the most romantic bedroom of literature. Submissions to Airbnb are scheduled for February 2nd, so you may want to have some backup plans in the (most likely) event that Airbnb deems your love for Shakespeare accommodations unworthy.

And if you win, we hope things go better for you than for the Montagues and Capulets.

