On Tuesday the Challenger space catastrophe is 34 years old

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tuesday is a sad anniversary in the history of the United States. 33 years ago today, the American Space Shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after launching in Cape Canaveral.

Seven astronauts were killed in the 1986 disaster, including 37-year-old teacher Christa McAuliffe from Concord, New Hampshire, who won a place on NASA’s Teacher in Space program.

It was found that the cause of the accident was due to unusually cold weather on the morning of the start. The low temperature resulted in the failure of two rubber o-rings that sealed the connection between the sections of the rocket amplifier. The shuttle completed nine successful trips before 1986.

Watch President Ronald Reagan’s speech after the disaster in the video above.

LAST STORIES: