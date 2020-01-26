On which channel is the NFL Pro Bowl today? Time, TV schedule, complete lists and replacements for AFC, NFC equipment – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML11a903ca84b5ebd072fcacef6dffb26711%
There is only one real game left in the NFL season, so if you want to maximize your soccer intake while you can, the Pro Bowl 2020 is for you.
The NFL changed the format four years ago and returned to a conference-based game instead of setting up everything for everyone that took place between 2013 and 2015.
Of course the Chiefs or the 49ers will not be present: they will receive a free pass thanks to their appearance in the Super Bowl.
The Ravens had the most players selected for the event, with 13.
Here you will find everything you need to know about the Pro Bowl 2020, including how to watch live on TV and stream online and a complete list of selected players for the AFC and NFC teams, along with their substitutes.
MORE: Explanation of the changes to the Pro Bowl rule for 2020
What time does the Pro Bowl start today?
- Date: Sunday January 26
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
The Pro Bowl 2020 will take place on Sunday, January 26, with a scheduled start at 3 p.m. ET.
It’s the normal Pro Bowl slot on Sunday before the Super Bowl, without other playoff games.
What channel is the Pro Bowl on?
- Television channel: A B C, ESPN
- Live broadcast: WatchESPN
The Pro Bowl is broadcast nationwide on ABC and ESPN with the “Monday Night Football, quot; team of Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters and NFL arbitration analyst John Parry during the call. Each of the quarterbacks is activated during the match and appears on the broadcast.
MORE: Here are the full results of the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl vote
Where is the Pro Bowl held?
- Place: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.
You can know it as the Citrus Bowl. Since 2016, the Pro Bowl has been hosted here.
Previously, most Pro Bowls were held in Hawaii, although the event was redirected to Phoenix in 2014.
Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2020
Select Pro Bowlers will participate in the fourth annual skill showdown, with competitions that include precision passes, a “grilling glove, quot;, the best hands and needle-threading. There are also dodgeball competitions.
Participating players include Steelers defenders, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, Saints DL Cameron Jordan, Cleveland playmakers Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry and Lions cornerback Darius Slay.
2020 Pro Bowl Coaches
Ravens (AFC) and Seahawks (NFC) coaches are training the Pro Bowl teams this year, led by John Harbaugh from Baltimore and Pete Carroll from Seattle.
MORE: Why is Michael Vick a captain in the Pro Bowl?
AFC Pro Bowl Squad
OFFENSE
QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Crows
QB – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City
QB – Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
WR – DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
WR – Keenan Allen, chargers from Los Angeles
WR – Tyreek Hill, Chiefs of Kansas City
WR – Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
OT – Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Crows
OT – Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
OT – Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders
OG – Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
OG – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
OG – David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
C – Chargers from Maurkice Pouncey, Los Angeles
C – Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
TE – Travis Kelce, Chiefs of Kansas City
TE – Mark Andrews, Baltimore Crows
RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
RB – Mark Ingram, Baltimore Crows
FB – Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Crows
TO DEFEND
DE – Joey Bosa, chargers from Los Angeles
DE – Frank Clark, Chiefs of Kansas City
DE – Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
DT – Chris Jones, Chiefs of Kansas City
DT – Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
OLB – Von Miller, Denver Broncos
OLB – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
OLB – Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
ILB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
ILB – Not & # 39; a Hightower, New England Patriots
CB – Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
CB – White Tre & # 39; Davious, Buffalo Bills
CB – Marcus Peters, Baltimore Crows
CB – Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Crows
FS – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
FS Count Thomas, Baltimore Crows
SS – Jamal Adams, New York Jets
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Crows
P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
Morgan Cox, Baltimore Crows
Return Specialist – Mecole Hardman, Chiefs of Kansas City
Special team – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
Bold: Starter
Italic: the player is selected but does not participate (see below)
NFC Pro Bowl list
OFFENSE
QB – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
QB – Drew Brees, Saints or New Orleans
QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
WR – Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
WR – Michael Thomas, Saints or New Orleans
WR – Mike Evans, Buccaneers from Tampa Bay
WR – Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
OT – Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
OT – Terron Armstead, Saints or New Orleans
OG – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
OG – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles
OG – Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
C – Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
TE – Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
RB – Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
FB – Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
TO DEFEND
DE – Cameron Jordan, saints of New Orleans
DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
DT – Aaron Donald, Rams of Los Angeles
DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
DT – Grady Barrett, Buccaneers from Tampa Bay
OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
OLB – Shaquil Barrett, Boekaniers in Tampa Bay
ILB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
ILB – Luke Keuchly, Carolina Panthers
CB – Marshon Lattimore, Saints or New Orleans
CB – Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers
CB – Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
CB – Jalen Ramsey, Rams of Los Angeles
FS – Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
FS – Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
SS – Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Wil Lutz, saints of New Orleans
P – Tress Way, Washington Redskins
LS – Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles
Return specialist – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
Special team – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
Bold: Starter
Italic: the player is selected but does not participate (see below)
Pro Bowl replacement players
Position – Player
equipment
replacement
QB – Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans
Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl)
WR – Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
DeAndre Hopkins (injury)
WR – D.J. Chark
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyreek Hill (Super Bowl)
OT – Orlando Brown
Baltimore crows
Trent Brown (injury)
OG – Joel Bitonio
Cleveland Browns
David DeCastro (injury)
C – Ryan Kelly
Indianapolis Colts
Maurkice Pouncey (injury)
TE – Jack Doyle
Indianapolis Colts
Travis Kelce (Super Bowl)
DE – Melvin Ingram
Los Angeles chargers
Joey Bosa
DE – Josh Allen
Jacksonville Jaguars
Frank Clark (Super Bowl)
DT – Jurrell Casey
Tennessee Titans
Chris Jones (Super Bowl)
ILB – Tremaine Edmunds
Buffalo Bills
Not & # 39; a Hightower (injury)
CB – Joe Haden
Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Peters (injury)
WR – Amari Cooper
Dallas Cowboys
Mike Evans (injury)
OG – Trai Turner
Carolina Panthers
Brandon Brooks (injury)
TE – Austin Hooper
Atlanta Falcons
George Kittle (Super Bowl)
ILB – Jaylon Smith
Dallas Cowboys
Luke Keuchly (retirement)
CB – Kyle Fuller
Chicago Bears
Jalen Ramsey (injury)