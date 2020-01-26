On which channel is the NFL Pro Bowl today? Time, TV schedule, complete lists and replacements for AFC, NFC equipment – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML11a903ca84b5ebd072fcacef6dffb26711%

There is only one real game left in the NFL season, so if you want to maximize your soccer intake while you can, the Pro Bowl 2020 is for you.

The NFL changed the format four years ago and returned to a conference-based game instead of setting up everything for everyone that took place between 2013 and 2015.

Of course the Chiefs or the 49ers will not be present: they will receive a free pass thanks to their appearance in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens had the most players selected for the event, with 13.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Pro Bowl 2020, including how to watch live on TV and stream online and a complete list of selected players for the AFC and NFC teams, along with their substitutes.

MORE: Explanation of the changes to the Pro Bowl rule for 2020

What time does the Pro Bowl start today?

Date: Sunday January 26

Sunday January 26 Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Pro Bowl 2020 will take place on Sunday, January 26, with a scheduled start at 3 p.m. ET.

It’s the normal Pro Bowl slot on Sunday before the Super Bowl, without other playoff games.

What channel is the Pro Bowl on?

Television channel: A B C , ESPN

A B C ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN

The Pro Bowl is broadcast nationwide on ABC and ESPN with the “Monday Night Football, quot; team of Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters and NFL arbitration analyst John Parry during the call. Each of the quarterbacks is activated during the match and appears on the broadcast.

MORE: Here are the full results of the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl vote

Where is the Pro Bowl held?

Place: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

You can know it as the Citrus Bowl. Since 2016, the Pro Bowl has been hosted here.

Previously, most Pro Bowls were held in Hawaii, although the event was redirected to Phoenix in 2014.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2020

Select Pro Bowlers will participate in the fourth annual skill showdown, with competitions that include precision passes, a “grilling glove, quot;, the best hands and needle-threading. There are also dodgeball competitions.

Participating players include Steelers defenders, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, Saints DL Cameron Jordan, Cleveland playmakers Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry and Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

2020 Pro Bowl Coaches

Ravens (AFC) and Seahawks (NFC) coaches are training the Pro Bowl teams this year, led by John Harbaugh from Baltimore and Pete Carroll from Seattle.

MORE: Why is Michael Vick a captain in the Pro Bowl?

AFC Pro Bowl Squad

OFFENSE

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Crows

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City

QB – Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

WR – DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

WR – Keenan Allen, chargers from Los Angeles

WR – Tyreek Hill, Chiefs of Kansas City

WR – Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

OT – Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Crows

OT – Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

OT – Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders

OG – Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

OG – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

OG – David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers

C – Chargers from Maurkice Pouncey, Los Angeles

C – Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders

TE – Travis Kelce, Chiefs of Kansas City

TE – Mark Andrews, Baltimore Crows

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

RB – Mark Ingram, Baltimore Crows

FB – Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Crows

TO DEFEND

DE – Joey Bosa, chargers from Los Angeles

DE – Frank Clark, Chiefs of Kansas City

DE – Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

DT – Chris Jones, Chiefs of Kansas City

DT – Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals

OLB – Von Miller, Denver Broncos

OLB – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB – Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens

ILB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

ILB – Not & # 39; a Hightower, New England Patriots

CB – Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots

CB – White Tre & # 39; Davious, Buffalo Bills

CB – Marcus Peters, Baltimore Crows

CB – Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Crows

FS – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

FS Count Thomas, Baltimore Crows

SS – Jamal Adams, New York Jets

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Crows

P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

Morgan Cox, Baltimore Crows

Return Specialist – Mecole Hardman, Chiefs of Kansas City

Special team – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Bold: Starter

Italic: the player is selected but does not participate (see below)

NFC Pro Bowl list

OFFENSE

QB – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

QB – Drew Brees, Saints or New Orleans

QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

WR – Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

WR – Michael Thomas, Saints or New Orleans

WR – Mike Evans, Buccaneers from Tampa Bay

WR – Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OT – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

OT – Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

OT – Terron Armstead, Saints or New Orleans

OG – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

OG – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles

OG – Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

C – Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

TE – Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

RB – Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

FB – Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

TO DEFEND

DE – Cameron Jordan, saints of New Orleans

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

DT – Aaron Donald, Rams of Los Angeles

DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

DT – Grady Barrett, Buccaneers from Tampa Bay

OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

OLB – Shaquil Barrett, Boekaniers in Tampa Bay

ILB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

ILB – Luke Keuchly, Carolina Panthers

CB – Marshon Lattimore, Saints or New Orleans

CB – Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Darius Slay, Detroit Lions

CB – Jalen Ramsey, Rams of Los Angeles

FS – Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

FS – Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

SS – Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Wil Lutz, saints of New Orleans

P – Tress Way, Washington Redskins

LS – Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles

Return specialist – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

Special team – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

Bold: Starter

Italic: the player is selected but does not participate (see below)

Pro Bowl replacement players

Position – Player

equipment

replacement

QB – Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans

Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl)

WR – Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos

DeAndre Hopkins (injury)

WR – D.J. Chark

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tyreek Hill (Super Bowl)

OT – Orlando Brown

Baltimore crows

Trent Brown (injury)

OG – Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns

David DeCastro (injury)

C – Ryan Kelly

Indianapolis Colts

Maurkice Pouncey (injury)

TE – Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts

Travis Kelce (Super Bowl)

DE – Melvin Ingram

Los Angeles chargers

Joey Bosa

DE – Josh Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars

Frank Clark (Super Bowl)

DT – Jurrell Casey

Tennessee Titans

Chris Jones (Super Bowl)

ILB – Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo Bills

Not & # 39; a Hightower (injury)

CB – Joe Haden

Pittsburgh Steelers

Marcus Peters (injury)

WR – Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys

Mike Evans (injury)

OG – Trai Turner

Carolina Panthers

Brandon Brooks (injury)

TE – Austin Hooper

Atlanta Falcons

George Kittle (Super Bowl)

ILB – Jaylon Smith

Dallas Cowboys

Luke Keuchly (retirement)

CB – Kyle Fuller

Chicago Bears

Jalen Ramsey (injury)