On your bike! Free public transportation for children derailed idea by cyclists

Plans to allow elementary school students free bus and tram rides on Wednesday afternoons and weekends were rejected after Amsterdam city councils announced they would prefer to advertise cycling.

At a council meeting on Thursday, it was decided to use the funds in the plan to buy bicycles from families, reports AT5.

Jan-Bert Vroege, a liberal D66 Democrat council, proposed the application, arguing that many Amsterdam residents never ride a bike, especially if their parents are not cyclists. He noted that his argument was widely supported by various parties.

The original idea was part of a series of city proposals last year that aimed to make the Dutch capital car-free in order to “create more space for cyclists, pedestrians and children playing”.

The city hoped that free bus and tram transportation would encourage more people to take advantage of the city’s “valuable public transportation network” during off-school hours.

However, according to the AT5, many people doubted that such a measure would reduce the number of cars in the city, and indicated that it would have little impact on traffic related to early school leaving and pickup. Others, like SP council member Erik Flentge, however, doubted that stopping free public transport would have a major impact on “strengthening bicycle culture” and added that this was definitely difficult to measure.

Seven parties voted against the proposal.

