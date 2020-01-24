Once broken, now beautiful: Furniture class helps victims of human trafficking to heal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Victims of human trafficking live an average of seven years after they start exploiting them. Statistics show that murder, suicide or overdose are the most victims.

Larissa, a human trafficking survivor in Tampa Bay, escaped her life after more than a decade of exploitation.

It started when she was only 12, a vicious cycle of prison, drug abuse and trauma that continued through the late twenties.

“You were a pimp, you know?” She described. “And they were scary.”

Larissa founded the Florida Dream Center six months ago, a counseling center that supports victims of human trafficking. More recently, she started her six-week “Restored” program, a form of therapy in which survivors are taught how to build furniture from broken parts.

By restoring furniture, Larissa learned that she could also restore her life.

“I learned that I don’t have to be complacent about my victimization,” she said. “It’s okay to move forward.”

Larissa indicated a part of the frame, which she called her favorite part.

“Because you didn’t know what was here before you sanded it down,” she said, running her hands over the polished and painted wood. “When I sanded it down, I found a heart, a rose, a star.”

For Larissa and other survivors of human trafficking, the end product is much more than just a piece of furniture.

It’s a metaphor.

“It’s like me,” she said. “I was broken once and now I’m restored.”

Larissa knows that it will take more than six weeks or even six months to remove the trauma from her years of trafficking. But through the Dream Center, she now has the ability to help other victims face their demons and to endure them more easily.

“I feel like I have to save lives,” she said. “Because I can.

Larissa was uncomfortable telling how to escape her traffickers, except to say that it “cost a lot of prayer”.

She plans to go back to school to become a surgeon so that not only does she help people heal emotionally, but she also helps people heal physically.